Katie Conrad from MAFS Season 10 is pregnant — Here’s when her baby boy will be born

Katie Eaves, formerly known as Katie Conrad, is about to become a mother.

Katie and her husband Brandon Eaves recently shared with their friends and followers that they are expecting a child.

The couple shared adorable photos to announce the exciting news and were met with lots of love from stars within the Married at First Sight franchise.

MAFS alum Katie Conrad reveals she is pregnant and reveals when her son will be born

Katie took to Instagram to express her excitement about welcoming a child with her husband Brandon Eaves.

To announce the news, Katie shared a pic of herself on Brandon’s back while holding photos from her ultrasound. The couple smiles while wearing “mom” and “dad” hats in the photo.

Katie captioned the post, “We’ve got a baby BOY on the way!!”

Katie revealed the month that her son is expected to be born, writing, “Baby Eaves making his debut early September and we couldn’t be more excited.”

Katie also took to her Instagram stories to celebrate her pregnancy.

In the photo, Brandon and Katie pose with their dog who wears a bandanna that says “big brother.” Katie wrote over the photo, “Patiently awaiting our fourth.”

Married at First Sight stars congratulate Katie and Brandon

Married at First Sight viewers will recall that Katie was previously married to Derek Sherman, but their rocky marriage eventually ended in divorce.

It seems Katie still has plenty of friends within the MAFS franchise despite going her separate ways with Derek.

Several MAFS stars flocked to Katie’s post to send love and congratulations.

Married at First Sight Season 9 star Iris Caldwell wrote, “OMGGGGGG! Katie, you deserve the world this is so amazing. I’m so happy for y’all.”

Katie’s MAFS Season 10 costars Jessica Studer and Meka Jones also left comments.

Jessica, who recently welcomed a baby boy of her own, wrote, “Yayyyyy congratulations. so happy for you!’”

Meka wrote, “OMGGGG CONGRATS!!!!! So happy for you both!!!”

Married at First Sight Season 5 husband Anthony D’amico and Married at First Sight Season 1 star and new mom Cortney Hendrix also expressed congratulations.

Katie’s friend and MAFS Season 10 costar Taylor Dunklin felt particularly excited writing, “I honestly can’t get over it!” and “Yay!!!!!!! Love this for you guys can’t wait to meet baby eaves!! I’m so excited ! A nephew!! Omg!”

Married at First Sight Season 10 star Mindy Shiben and Married at First Sight Season 6 star and expecting mom Jaclyn Schwartzberg also commented with congratulations.

It’s clear the Married at First Sight family is all very supportive of one another and thrilled about Katie’s exciting news.

