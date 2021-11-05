MAFS Jessica Studer shares update about ‘Baby H’

MAFS Jess couldn’t be happier. Pic credit: Lifetime

The news is in! Married at First Sight Season 10’s Jessica and Austin Hurd’s new baby is officially here!

Jess and Austin are staying tight-lipped about the details so far, but today Jessica did post a story to her Instagram updating her friends and family that the C-section went well, the baby was here and more news was on the way.

Jess said that they were spending time getting to know their newest family member but pictures and more details would be forthcoming.

Come on Jess, you are killing us over here!

Jess and Austin have a new baby boy

We don’t know much, but we do know the couple had a baby boy, as the two recently found out during their MAFS Couple’s Cam gender reveal party.

But names or any other details, are still Jess and Austin’s little secret for the time being.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @jessica_studer2/Instagram

Jess and Austin’s love story

Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd were the golden couple of Married at First Sight Season 10 and right away, fans knew this couple was special. The two had an instant connection from the wedding day on and have been inseparable ever since.

While some of the other couples of their season were having some major blowups Jess and Austin just continued to march to the beat of their own drummer. The couple unsurprisingly said yes on Decision Day and soon after bought a home and started their lives together.

The couple announced on their second wedding anniversary that they were expecting a baby. The two were very surprised as Jess had been worried that it might take them a little longer to conceive, as her twin sister was having trouble conceiving her second child. Jess was worried to tell her sister her own pregnancy news in case it was upsetting to her.

But when she hesitatingly told her sister the big news, surprise, her sister was pregnant too! The two have gone through their pregnancies together and Jess’s sister threw her gender reveal party.

Jess and Austin had decided they did not want to know the sex of their baby until right before delivery, so fans just had to wait too. But the gender reveal was worth the wait as the two were very excited to find out they would be having a baby boy.

No names have been discussed yet, as the couple could not initially agree on any, so the baby has been affectionately called “Baby H.”

Jess checked into the hospital for her scheduled C-section yesterday but has revealed no news other than that of a safe delivery.

We are glad to hear it, and can’t wait to get all the details, especially “Baby H’s” official new name.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.