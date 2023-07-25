MAFS update: Where is Katie Conrad after her divorce from Derek Sherman?

Monsters and Critics recently interviewed Married at First Sight alum Derek Sherman, and he opened up about filming Season 10.

He has long since moved on from his failed match with Katie Conrad and reflected on everything that went wrong in their relationship.

Now, we have an update on Derek’s ex-wife Katie and what became of her life since she bid goodbye to the show.

Season 10 was certainly not easy for Katie, who got backlash week after week for her treatment of Derek.

Furthermore, at some point in the season, we found out that she cheated on Derek with her ex-boyfriend.

It was all very messy and obvious that this couple was not meant to be, so they got divorced and bid each other goodbye for good.

So, where is Katie Conrad today?

MAFS alum Katie Conrad is now happily married

First of all, her name is no longer Conrad; it’s now Katie Eaves since she tied the knot a second time.

Katie didn’t find her happily ever after on MAFS, but since then, she’s found true love in her now husband, Brandon Eaves.

The pair got married in June 2021 and recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Katie posted photos from their wedding day and other special moments in their lives and wrote a sweet message to her hubby on Instagram.

“ONE YEAR of so much happiness and so much fun being your wife. Bran, you’ve made me the happiest me I’ve ever been and I’m so lucky to have you forever. Happy anniversary ❤️,” she said.

Almost a year after tying the knot, the couple announced more happy news on Instagram, Katie was expecting a baby boy.

Their cute announcement showed Brandon in a cap that had the word “dad” displayed on the front, while Katie’s had the word “mom” as she held up a photo of her sonogram.

“We’ve got a baby BOY on the way!! Baby Eaves making his debut early September and we couldn’t be more excited 💙,” wrote Katie in the post.

Katie Conrad is now a mom and has distanced herself from MAFS

In October of 2022, Katie posted the first images of her newborn son, John Eaves.

She simply captioned the post, “When all your dreams finally come true.”

From all the photos we’ve seen since then, Katie has been enjoying motherhood and has long since put her time on MAFS behind her.

Unlike other cast members from the popular Lifetime series, Katie seemingly wants no affiliation with the franchise. She does not have MAFS in her Instagram bio, and her last photo with any of her castmates was back in 2020.

This happy mama has grown from her experience on the show and just wants to enjoy a quiet life with her family.

You can also check out Derek Sherman’s interview below.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.