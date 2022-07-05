Katie Conrad shows off growing baby bump 

Katie Conrad appeared on Married at First Sight Season 10. Pic credit: @katieecon/Instagram

Katie Conrad recently shared a photo with her baby bump on display.

Several MAFS stars have become mothers in the past few months, and Katie will soon join the list of MAFS moms.

Katie glowed as she posed with her husband, Brandon Eaves.

Katie Conrad wears flowy dress with baby bump

Katie Conrad enjoyed a day out with her husband, Brandon Eaves, and shared a photo from their day on her Instagram stories.

In the photo, Katie and Brandon posed in front of a Greek restaurant, and Katie cradled her pregnant belly with a smile while wearing a flowy dress with loose sleeves and brown sandals.

Based on Katie’s pregnancy announcement, she’s expected to give birth in early September, so she’s just a few months away from being ready to pop.

Pic credit: @katieecon/Instagram

During her time on Married at First Sight, Katie often discussed motherhood as she feared her and MAFS spouse Derek would have contrasting parenting styles.

Derek was more of a spontaneous dreamer with a childlike heart, and Katie often worried he was too immature.

Now, Katie appears to have found a man she believes will make a great parenting partner in Brandon Eaves.

Katie Conrad and Brandon Eaves are having a boy

Katie’s had a lot of eventful life changes since appearing on Married at First Sight, including remarrying and her pregnancy.

Katie and Brandon revealed they were expecting a baby boy in March.

Katie announced by sharing a photo of herself on her husband’s back. In the photo, Katie and Brandon smiled on the beach while Katie held up an ultrasound.

Katie also wore a red cap that read, “Mom,” while Brandon wore a hat that read, “Dad.”

As Monsters and Critics reported, Katie captioned the post, “We’ve got a baby BOY on the way!! Baby Eaves making his debut early September and we couldn’t be more excited 💙.”

With her pregnancy, Katie joins the list of new and expecting moms within the MAFS franchise. Katie’s Married at First Sight Season 10 costar Jessica Studer gave birth to her baby son Westin Hurd in November 2021.

Married at First Sight fan-favorite, Amani Randall gave birth to her adorable son Reign Randall in early June, and Reign recently celebrated turning one month old.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.