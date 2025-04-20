MAFS alum Justin Hall plans to start new career as a model

Married at First Sight alum Justin Hall is putting his 5 feet 8 inches stature to good use, kicking off a new career as a model.

The Season 15 star shared his new headshots in a post, trying to get the attention of modeling agencies worldwide.

He updated his Instagram bio to include his budding career as a commercial and editorial model.

However, it appears his desire to become a model is, for right now, just a dream he’s hoping to turn into reality.

Based on his post, Justin has not been signed with a modeling agency.

In the meantime, he still works as a strategist at TreeJ SEO Consultant and Digital Marketing.

Justin Hall posted a carousel of photos on his private Instagram account, showing off the headshots for his new venture as a model.

The first snap was a half-shot of the MAFS San Diego alum staring into the camera with one hand on his forehead.

He also included photos that showed him smiling for the camera and a few black and white images.

“Stepping into the modeling world with intention,” Justin captioned the post.

“6’8” | Based in Texas | Open to commercial, lifestyle, and editorial work.”

Justin noted in the post that he’s “looking to connect with agencies that value presence, growth, and individuality.”

He also tagged his favorite agencies in the post, shooting straight for the top with the biggest international agencies, including Ford, IMG, Wilhelmina, Next Models, and Mavrin Models.

“Tagging a few agencies I admire—open to representation,” said Justin.

What happened to Justin and Alexis Williams’ joint podcast?

Justin and his ex-wife, Alexis Williams, have moved on.

Alexis is currently engaged, and Justin is in a happy relationship with his girlfriend, Caitlyn Sutton, whom he’s been dating for about two years.

Justin and Alexis went through a rough patch, but later became friends.

In 2023, the exes announced plans to start a podcast together, where they would spill the tea about WTF moments from the show.

The podcast, Exes Cam: Exit Strategy, was set to start in 2024, but it seems the venture never took off.

We found Episode 1 on YouTube, but the duo likely called it quits.

Now Justin has his eyes set on the runway, so let’s see if this venture will prove successful.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus on Lifetime.