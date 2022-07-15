MAFS viewers predict Justin will fall in love with Alexis

Justin and Alexis were matched on Married at First Sight Season 15. Pic credit: Lifetime

Three couples have walked down the aisle on Married at First Sight Season 15.

San Diego residents Justin and Alexis kicked off the ceremonies.

Justin and Alexis appeared to quickly hit it off at the altar and maintained good vibes throughout their wedding, despite Alexis subtly mentioning that Justin isn’t her type.

As their wedding progressed, Justin and Alexis were affectionate and enthusiastic about their pairing.

Recently, MAFS viewers voted on whether they think love could be in the air between Justin and Alexis.

While many have hope for the couple and Justin’s ability to fall for Alexis, others are more skeptical.

MAFS viewers think Justin will find love over lust with Alexis

Married at First Sight’s main Instagram account took to their Instagram Stories to create a series of polls regarding the MAFS Season 15 couples.

One of the polls urged their 423k followers to vote on Justin and Alexis.

The question posed was, “Do you think Justin will fall in love with Alexis?”

Most voters had hope, with 70% voting Justin will fall in love with Alexis and 30% believing Justin may just be in lust with Alexis.

Pic credit: @mafslifetime/Instagram

MAFS viewers think Alexis’ lack of attraction could be an issue

While the recent MAFS poll would suggest that viewers think Justin will catch real feelings for Alexis, people aren’t so sure Alexis will fall for Justin.

On a previous MAFS post, followers were asked what they think of Alexis and Justin.

A commenter wrote, “I love that Alexis was being a good sport, but it’s looking like Justin about to get friend zoned.”

Another viewer expressed a similar sentiment, writing, “She’s so pretty. I hope it works but it’s giving me friends vibe.”

One hopeful fan wrote, “He may not be her type physically, but I think they have a lot in common. That could just work for them.”

Pic credit: @mafslifetime/Instagram

A critic predicted “Divorce,” while another found irony in Alexis’ reaction to Justin’s 6’8 frame, writing, “I want a tall man…gets tall man…he’s too tall.”

One commenter suggested, “It won’t work because she’s not attracted to him…We’ve seen it before and we will see it again. Experts get on my nerves sometimes.”

Pic credit: @mafslifetime/Instagram

A viewer wrote, “ She’s not attracted…he’s super sweet and really likes her just don’t think they will work out sadly…..”

Another commenter agreed about the lack of attraction but expressed hope, writing, “She’s not attracted to him but at least it seems like she’s willing to hang in there and give it a shot.”

Pic credit: @mafslifetime/Instagram

Time will tell if Justin and Alexis’ marriage can go the distance.



Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.