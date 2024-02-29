MAFS Season 15 star Alexis Williams announces engagement

Alexis Williams’s attempt to find lasting love in Season 15 of Married at First Sight ended in disappointment, but that wasn’t the end of her story.

A lot has changed since the former Navy officer first appeared on the show, and now she’s ready to tie the knot again.

Alexis announced her engagement in a recent post and shared snaps of her fiance, Cierra Johnson.

She was previously married to Justin Hall after the MAFS experts matched them for the show. Things started hot and heavy for the couple, and viewers were rooting for them, but they had many bumps along the way.

The couple still chose to stay together on Decision Day, but Alexis immediately regretted her decision, and hours later, she decided it was best to end the marriage.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Despite how things played out, Alexis and Justin have remained friends, and both have since moved on to new relationships.

Most recently, Alexis shared some big news about her love life.

MAFS Season 15 star Alexis Williams is engaged

Alexis shared a video on her Instagram page that captures the moment her girlfriend, Cierra got down on her knee and proposed.

The couple have been in Tokyo, Japan for the past few days, and that’s where it all went down.

“After 30 years of loving and pouring into others you’ve taught me how to be a willing recipient of love,” wrote Alexis in her caption.

“I’ve been running my whole life, shout out to the person who finally caught me; better yet to the person who decided to run with me 🤍,” she added.

Alexis gushes about her fiance Cierra Johnson

In an interview with PEOPLE, the MAFS alum shared more details about her fiance, Cierra.

The couple met in late 2022 at a friend’s birthday party, and 27-year-old Cierra was the one who made the first move.

After getting to know each other, Alexis realized she had found the person she wanted to spend her life with.

“She handled my mental and physical health with so much care that I couldn’t even consider her not being the one,” reasoned the Season 15 star.

Seven months later Alexis is ready to walk down the aisle and marry Cierra, telling the media outlet, “[It’s] what I’ve waited my whole life for.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to share my life with Cierra,” added the 30-year-old. “We have accomplished so much in so little time, and I know that we will continue to have a life full of love, adventure, and fun.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.