MAFS alum Jamie Thompson returns to social media after ‘a year of reflection’

Jamie Thompson took a long hiatus from social media amid his messy split from Beth Bice.

However, after a “year of reflection,” the Married at First Sight star returned with his first post for the new year.

The last time he appeared online was in March 2024 when his cat, Layden, passed away.

After taking some time to mourn his furry friend, Jamie has a new pet, this time opting for a dog.

He shared the news in his latest update with a photo of his new best friend.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, we really want to hear details about Jamie’s divorce because he was holding up the proceedings the last time we checked.

Beth has been sharing updates with her social media followers, who are just as invested in their split as they were in the couple’s marriage.

The pair were initially scheduled for an April 15, 2024, court day, but their divorce was delayed because, according to Beth, Jamie requested a continuance.

Things are now tumultuous between the exes, with the red-haired beauty accusing him of physical abuse.

Jamie has not addressed the allegations, seemingly waiting for things to play out in court before sharing his side.

MAFS alum Jamie Thompson returns to social media

Jamie caught us by surprise with his first post in almost a year, after taking time away to deal with his personal life.

The last time Jamie discussed his divorce was in November 2023, a few months after he announced his split from Beth.

However, he did not address the topic in his latest post.

The MAFS alum looked happy and carefree in the Instagram snap as he posed beside his dog during their trip to Sloan’s Lake.

“After a year of reflection and growth, I’m returning to share insights about authenticity, personal development, and building meaningful success,” he wrote. “Life’s greatest lessons often come from our biggest challenges.”

Jamie Thompson shares an Instagram update. Pic credit: @jamie_the_hubby/Instagram

Jamie also introduced his Instagram followers to Bear, his “best furry friend and constant companion on this journey of growth and discovery.”

Jamie mourned the death of his cat Layden in 2024

The MAFS star has not only been going through a rough divorce from Beth, but he suffered a terrible loss as well.

His cat passed away in March of 2024 and after posting about Layden’s death, Jamie left the platform.

At the time, he posted several photos of Layden, who was by his side for 11 years and expressed sadness in bidding goodbye to his furry friend forever.

“Rest easy, Layden,” he wrote. “Thanks for being my furry little companion through all of my life adventures. You will be dearly missed. 🐈 ❤️.”

Jamie Thompson says goodbye to his cat Layden. Pic credit: @jamie_the_hubby/Instagram

Married at First Sight airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.