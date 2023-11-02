MAFS star Jamie Thompson offers first update four months after Beth Bice divorce announcement

Jamie Thompson dropped a major bombshell on Married at First Sight fans four months ago, and since then, he hasn’t posted anything on his main social media page.

That is until he popped up with an update about his divorce from Beth Bice.

In case you were hoping that the pair would have a change of heart and reconcile, don’t count on that; it will only break your heart.

Beth and Jamie’s divorce, while not yet finalized, is still moving forward.

Furthermore, the Season 9 couple is not even on good terms as they no longer follow each other on social media. Although neither has deleted the photos and videos of each other from their pages.

Back in June, people were shocked when Jamie posted a photo from outside the Denver courthouse and revealed that he had just filed for divorce.

A few months prior, the 38-year-old revealed that he and Beth were taking some time apart to reevaluate their four-year marriage.

However, they were unable to find common ground and later decided to call it quits for good.

MAFS Jamie Thompson says his divorce from Beth Bice is ‘still pending’

Jamie wasn’t exactly MIA for the past four months, as he was still giving his 150,000 followers a glimpse of his life on his Instagram Story.

However, his recent post is the first on his main Instagram page since his divorce announcement in June.

The photo showed the MAFS star with a huge smile as he sat in his living room enjoying a glass of red wine.

We instantly noticed that Jamie was not wearing his wedding ring, and his post further confirmed that there is no reconciliation in the works for him and Beth.

“It’s my birth month 🎉! I’m alive. I’m well. AND I’m back in Denver for the foreseeable future!” he wrote. “My divorce is still pending 🤦🏻‍♂️.”

Meanwhile, Jamie acknowledged that given his pending divorce, the Instagram username @jamie_the_hubby is no longer relevant.

“And yes, I know I need to change my IG name! More to come…,” he said.

Beth Bice is leaning on her friends amid divorce

Beth has not made a public announcement about her divorce, but she’s been leaning on her friends during this difficult time in her life.

She recently enjoyed a getaway to DC with her besties, where they enjoyed bike rides around the city, took in the sights, and visited several restaurants.

Beth shared a mashup of her fun weekend away from Denver and wrote, “Good friends are hard to find so hang on to the special ones extra tight.”

