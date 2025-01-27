MAFS alum Jamie Otis needs help finding mystery woman

Jamie Otis got the “biggest surprise” when she pulled into a Starbucks while out with her newborn twins and relayed the incident on social media.

The Married at First Sight alum is known for sharing her life online– sometimes too much.

Her latest post wasn’t the usual TMI; it was a heartwarming story.

What started as an embarrassing incident for Jamie turned into an unexpected act of kindness.

It spurred Jamie to spread the love, but at the end of the day, she wanted to do more.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The former MAFS star didn’t get to thank the person for their kind gesture, so she’s asking social media to help her find the good Samaritan.

MAFS alum Jamie Otis asks followers to help her find good Samaritan

Jamie posted a video on Instagram at a jam-packed Starbucks drive-thru, trying to grab a sandwich after an appointment.

Her twins were in the back of the car, but one of the boys was fussy, screaming in the clip, causing her to constantly get out of the driver’s seat to tend to him.

However, after she finally made her way to the drive-thru window, the MAFS alum got the “BIGGEST SURPRISE”: Someone had already paid for her order.

“It literally brought tears to my eyes!💯,” noted Jamie in her post.

She continued, “I was SHOCKED!!!💯 I couldn’t even honk and holler ‘thank you!’ because she was gone.”

Jamie was so moved by the kind gesture that she posted a description of the vehicle, hoping to find the good Samaritan to thank her in person.

“She drove a black Nissan that has a pink bumper sticker that said ‘you were just passed by a girl’ on it,” shared Jamie. “If anyone knows who this is, please let me know bc I want to thank her personally!”

Jamie’s twin boys are growing up fast

Meanwhile, time is moving fast for Jamie and her family of six.

It seemed like just yesterday they excitedly announced the arrival of their twin boys, but Hawkins and Huxley are already three months old.

The MAFS alum shared a video in December of the duo dressed in their tiny suspenders and bow ties in celebration of the milestone.

“The twins are T H R E E months old✨🩵exclaimed Jamie. “They’re becoming more and more alert!🥰 They smile and ‘talk’ to us all the time now.🥹.”

“I feel like each month gets better than the last!” continued the proud mom. “It’s so fun to see them grow and watch their little personalities develop!”

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.