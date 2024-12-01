MAFS alum Jamie Otis shares twin update and takes social media break

Jamie Otis is taking a short break from social media, but not before leaving the cutest snaps for her followers.

The Married at First Sight alum has been busy with her newborn twins, but as always, she’s been sharing updates online.

Her latest though, might be the most adorable one yet, as she shared snaps from a holiday photo shoot of the twins.

Jamie and her husband, Doug Hehner, are counting their blessings this holiday season after trying and failing for the past few years to expand their family.

In February, the MAFS alums announced Jamie’s pregnancy and in September they welcomed identical twin boys, Hawkins Tyler Hehner and Huxley James Hehner.

Now the Hehners are getting ready to celebrate their first Christmas as a family of six and Jamie is beyond excited.

It will be very hard for anyone to top Jamie’s elves on the shelf display.

The MAFS star got creative for a holiday photo shoot with the twins and posted some of the snaps on Instagram.

One photo showed Huxley and Hawkins clad in matching red and white elf outfits as they posed on a shelf decorated with candy canes.

“The cutest little elves on the shelf!🥰 Last year we asked Santa for a baby…he sent us two 🙏❤️,” noted Jamie in her post.

Another photo showed the sleeping newborns snuggled on a white carpet, and another featured the boys stuffed in stockings.

Jamie noted that she wrapped up two onesies and put them under the Christmas tree last year while they were still trying to expand their family.

The proud mama promised to reshare the video of that moment, noting that “it worked!☺️,” because now they have twin boys.

“We had been trying for a baby for 3 years. I didn’t really believe we’d get pregnant—let alone, TWINS! But I was willing to do everything on my TTC journey,” admitted Jamie, noting that God works in mysterious ways.

“Grateful doesn’t even begin to describe how I feel this holiday season🙏❤️🙏,” she added.

Jamie is taking a social media break

The MAFS star shared another photo of the twins on her Instagram Story and a note for her followers that she’ll be off the platform for the weekend.

“Taking a mini social media detox, but I’ll be back Monday,” she announced. “Until then, enjoy the cutest little elves on the shelf.”

Jamie leaves a note on Instagram. Pic credit: @jamienotis/Instagram

