MAFS: Jamie Otis reaches ‘breaking point,’ takes time away from social media

MAFS Jamie Otis meets her husband Doug for the first time at the altar. Pic credit: Lifetime

It’s a tough time for MAFS Season 1’s Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner. Not only is the couple’s marriage in a rocky place, but Jamie’s mental health has also now taken a turn for the worse.

Jamie’s Instagram featured a post of herself with her one-year-old son, Hendrix, sleeping on her chest. Jamie had clearly been crying in the photo, causing fans to begin to immediately express concern for her in the comments section of the post.

Jamie Otis hits rock bottom

Jamie explained in the caption of her post, that she had hit her breaking point. Jamie went on to say that she would be taking her first-ever social media break. She ended the post by thanking her fans and support system and saying she would return in a few days.

Jamie is known for being very open on social media and has shared not only the high points of her marriage to Doug Hehner but also their low spots.

Lately, things have been more down than up, as she has been posting about her mental health and the state of her marriage. Following the birth of her son, Hendrix, Jamie felt she lost control of a lot of things; her body, her marriage, and unfortunately, her mental health.

Doug and Jamie Hehner’s marriage has been troubled lately

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner were one of the first-ever Married At First Sight couples. The couple were married in Season 1 and have been together ever since. But seven and a half years and two kids later, Jamie has hit her breaking point.

Things between Jamie and Doug have been rough for the last several months, Jamie has posted ongoing updates about their marriage on Instagram and the couple has talked about their issues on the show’s Couples Cam special.

Jamie had explained that the pandemic had been rough on the couple combined with the birth of their second child, Hendrix, which had added a lot of stress to the couple. Jamie had expressed that her second pregnancy had caused a significant change in her libido, and she revealed in an episode of the Couple’s Cam that she and Doug had not had sex in nine months. Jamie had even accused Doug of infidelity and the couple began going to couple’s therapy.

Then just a few weeks ago, Jaime had posted a teaser to her Instagram stating that she and Doug might be expecting baby number three. It turned out to be a false alarm, but Jamie stated the couple would continue trying for baby number three. Fans took it as a sign that things might be looking up for the couple, but today’s Instagram post has many more concerned than hopeful.

With fellow MAFS couple Erik Lake and Virginia Coombs divorce being finalized and another Season 12 couple, Clara and Ryan Oubre announcing their own divorce plans, it has been a rough month for the couples of Married At First Sight.

However, Jamie finishes her post by saying “when you’re so far down there’s only way to go, UP.”

So hopefully some time away from social media will allow Jamie to recalibrate and she and Doug will return the happy, successful couple we all know and love.

Good luck Jamie and Doug!

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime