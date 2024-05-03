Jamie Otis got ‘the best shock,’ she’s having identical twin boys

It’s been an emotional couple of months for Jamie Otis and her husband Doug Hehner, who recently found out they’re expecting after a difficult pregnancy journey.

However, the good news just keeps coming for the Married at First Sight alums, who were surprised to find out they are having twins.

That wasn’t the end though, as the couple later found out the gender of their babies, and then got “the best shock” – they were identical.

In typical fashion, Jamie and Doug have been chronicling and sharing all these moments on social media.

In their latest video, the couple captured the moment when they found out the news, and it triggered an emotional reaction from Jamie.

In her post, the pregnant MAFS star noted that the chances were slim, but that she prayed the babies would be identical and now those prayers have been answered.

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are having identical twin boys

If there’s one thing Jamie Otis will do, it’s record every moment of her life and share it with her social media followers.

A few weeks ago, the couple discovered the gender of their babies and posted the reveal on Instagram. That was a surprise too, as Jamie was convinced she was having girls but found out they were both boys.

However, it took longer to find out whether they were having fraternal or paternal twins.

The MAFS alums finally got those answers this week. Once again, they were surprised.

The Instagram video showed when Doug and Jamie opened up the results online and expressed shock at the news.

“It’s identical,” said Doug as Jamie covered her mouth in surprise. “Identical and low risk.”

“THE BEST SHOCK OF OUR LIVES!🙏🤰👶👶🙏I’M PREGNANT WITH IDENTICAL TWIN BOYS!!!😲🎉🥳👏,” noted Jamie in her post.

MAFS star Jamie Otis’s prayers have been answered

The MAFS Season 1 star explained in the lengthy caption of her Instagram post why they were so surprised by the news that their boys are identical twins.

Jamie thought her kids would be fraternal because they are in “separate sacs and each has their own placentas.”

Additionally, fraternal twins run in the Otis family, so she also assumed she would carry on that tradition.

“It’s the teeniest, tiniest chance they’d be identical like this,” reasoned Jamie. “Identical twins are more rare – identical twin boys are the rarest.”

However, this is the best surprise for the pregnant mama, who confessed, “I PRAYED for identical.🙏 I’ve always wanted identical twins!💯.”

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.