MAFS couple Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner shocked to discover they’re having twins

The celebration continues for Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner, who recently found out they were expecting–after three years of trying to expand their family.

The Married at First Sight couple posted the exciting announcement on social media, along with a video of their emotional reaction.

Expecting a baby was already happy news for the duo, but now Jamie and Doug are twice as happy as they were before.

Jamie brought cameras along for her first sonogram appointment, and she was shocked to find out they were having twins.

It’s certainly been a whirlwind of events for the couple, who’ve been struggling to add to their brood.

Jamie has been very open about her infertility issues over the years, but they were determined not to give up.

The duo had tried everything they could think of, and before their recent pregnancy news a few weeks ago, Jamie revealed that their next step would be IVF. Thankfully, that’s no longer something they have to consider.

MAFS star Jamie Otis gets the ‘most exciting news’ during her first ultrasound

A solo Jamie brought cameras along as she went for an ultrasound while Doug went off to pick up their son Hendrix from preschool.

The MAFS star admitted that she was “nervous” and “excited” about the appointment, but she certainly wasn’t expecting the news she received.

Jamie shared the video on their YouTube channel and told her followers, “This is our very first ultrasound, and we got some unexpected news that rocked us…We are so excited for you to see our raw reactions.”

Those raw emotions included a shocking exclamation of “Are you kidding me?” from Jamie when the medical sonographer saw two sacks on the machine.

“Oh my God, you think it’s twins,” asked an emotional Jamie. “You’ve got to be kidding me, this is the most exciting news of all.”

Doug and Jamie are having twins after a difficult pregnancy journey

Doug later joined his wife at the appointment, and he was also stunned and overwhelmed to find out they were having twins.

The couple has been sharing the news on social media, including their personal and business pages.

Doug and Jamie posted on their podcast page, “We made another BIG announcement this week! 😍 TWINS??? We’re SHOCKED in the best way!🥰.”

The MAFS alums lost their angel baby Jonathan a few years ago, and they’ve lost a couple more babies while trying to grow their family.

After publicly sharing all the ups and downs of their pregnancy journey, the MAFS family is celebrating with the couple on their happy news.

Check out Jamie and Doug’s shocking ultrasound reveal below.

Married At First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.