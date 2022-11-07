Jamie Otis opens up about difficult pregnancy journey

Jamie Otis admits she’s still trying to get pregnant after unsuccessful attempts. Pic credit: Hanging with the Hehners/YouTube

Jamie Otis and her husband, Doug Hehner, recently encountered another disappointment amid their difficult pregnancy journey, and the pair opened up about it online.

The Married at First Sight stars have been very vocal about their desire to grow their family and have been trying for over two years without success.

Most recently, Jamie noticed several signs that led her to believe she could be pregnant, and after sharing that tidbit with her followers, she recently posted an update with some bad news.

In the video, Doug and Jamie noted that they were “not pregnant, unfortunately,” despite having “every sign of being pregnant.”

However, Jamie already has a plan in mind for the new year: get healthy and take a break from everything, including emails and social media, for the entire month of January.

“I wanna try to just chill and relax and, I don’t know, get healthy so that I can support a pregnancy,” shared Jamie.

The Married at First Sight star posted a lengthy video on Instagram, sharing the disappointing news and thanking her followers for their support.

“Pregnancy update & what we plan on doing next …. 🙏🏼🤰🏼” wrote Jamie in her caption. “THANK YOU for all your prayers and support.🙏🏼 Gah, I feel so fortunate to have such a big, loving community…”

Jamie—who sometimes gets backlash for sharing too much on social media-– noted that the support she has received online makes her feel “less alone” on her pregnancy journey.

“Thank YOU. Truly. It means the whole world to us to have your support. I appreciate YOU,❤️,” added Jamie. “We’re gonna grow our family – all in God’s perfect timing.🙏🏼🤰🏼👶🏼.”

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner get support on social media

After sharing the pregnancy update online, the Married at First Sight couple got a slew of supportive messages from followers who urged Jamie and Doug not to give up.

“Nothing is wrong with you! ❤️ It will happen! Sending you lots of love! ❤️❤️” said one commenter.

“Sending you lots of positive vibes i know your struggles I went thru it too and after 10 years of trying we got out blessings hopefully 🙏 you will get blessed again,” added someone else.

One person wrote, “l am so sorry! You have all our support and love! Try not to get discouraged!! It will happen!!”

“It will happen! There is a sweet soul just waiting to claim you as their parents,” said another Instagram user.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.