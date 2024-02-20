Jamie Otis is pregnant! MAFS alum cries happy tears after difficult journey

It’s been a long and difficult journey for Jamie Otis and her husband, Doug Hehner, who’ve been trying to expand their family for the past three years.

However, the Married at First Sight couple has a lot to celebrate right now because Jamie is pregnant!

The couple shared the happy news on social media, and fans couldn’t be more excited for the duo after many failed attempts.

Jamie has been very open about her fertility struggles, and her followers know that it hasn’t been an easy road for the 37-year-old.

In 2016, her son Jonathan passed away after being delivered at just 17 weeks gestation, and she’s been celebrating his heavenly birthday every year since.

She also has a tree planted in honor of her angel baby, who would have turned eight years old this year.

Jamie Otis cries tears of joy and reveals pregnancy news

Jamie and Doug have been trying to conceive for the past three years and despite the constant disappointment, they remained hopeful.

Now the MAFS couple finally has some good news to share because Jamie is pregnant.

Jamie initially teased the news on Instagram, but the big reveal was shared on their YouTube page.

The video showed the moment when Jamie took the test and waited for the results.

Once it showed “pregnant,” she burst into tears of surprise and joy.

“I’m pregnant after three years,” she exclaimed.

MAFS fans and alums are excited for Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner

Jamie shared with her Instagram followers back in August of 2023, that they were contemplating IVF after many failed pregnancy attempts.

However, now there’s no need to go that route, and fans couldn’t be more excited for the couple.

Jamie shared a cute video on Instagram that included Doug and their two kids Hendrix and Henley Grace, and teased, “We have a big announcement.”

“We are so excited to take you on this new journey with us! Thanks for being here and celebrating with us! We love you!!! 💜 #bestfrans,” added Jamie.

People took to Instagram to congratulate Doug and Jamie on the happy news after being on the journey with them over the years.

“Omggggg I’m crying with you!!! So happy for you both!!” commented MAFS Season 10 alum Meka Jones.

“Congrats family!!” added Anthony D’Amico.

One commenter wrote, “So exciting!!! Congratulations!!!

Another person added, “CONGRATULATIONS❤️❤️❤️ I cried watching the video.”

Pic credit: @jamienotis/Instagram

Congrats to Doug and Jamie on their baby news. Check out Jamie’s tearful pregnancy reveal in the video below.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.