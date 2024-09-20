MAFS couple Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner welcome identical twin boys

It’s official, Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis are parents again, this time to identical twin boys.

The Married at First Sight couple recently shared the exciting news with photos of the two newborns.

Jamie’s social media followers have been patiently waiting for an update after she posted a photo from the hospital a few days ago.

Well, the wait is over and Doug and Jamie are now a family of six.

They are parents to a 7-year-old daughter Henley Grace and a 5-year-old son, Hendrix.

They are also parents to an angel baby Jonathan who passed away as a newborn in 2016.

The happy couple shared the details of their twins’ arrival with PEOPLE, telling the media outlet that they were born at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Their first son, Hawkins Tyler Hehner was born at 6:05 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18, weighing 6 pounds., 4 oz., and measuring 19.9 inches long.

He was born head first and immediately made his arrival known by crying right away.

His twin brother, who the MAFS couple named Huxley James Hehner, was born three minutes later and weighed 6 pounds, 8 oz., measuring 19.7 inches long.

Huxley was breached during the delivery and had the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck, but Jamie told the media outlet that he was “healthy and strong.”

While Jamie previously expressed that she was scared things could go wrong while pregnant with her boys, everything went well during the delivery.

“Dr. Somer was absolutely spectacular delivering them easily and quickly,” noted the mom of four, who admitted she was nervous that one of her babies would have to be delivered via c-section. However, that wasn’t the case.

The couple shared, “We’ve had great care at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. All the nurses and doctors have been amazing.”

Jamie and Doug had a difficult pregnancy journey

Jamie and Doug have had a difficult journey, as they tried for about three years to expand their family with little success.

The couple kept hope alive despite the constant disappointment and eventually, had some good news to share.

In February of 2024, the couple revealed that they were expecting and later found out it wasn’t one, but two babies.

Since then, the pair kept their supporters in the loop, chronicling their entire pregnancy journey on social media — including doctor visits, ultrasounds, gender reveal, name reveals, and their recent maternity photo shoot.

Now the babies are finally here and the beaming parents couldn’t be happier to welcome home Huxley and Hawkins into the family.

