MAFS alum Jamie Otis hospitalized as she awaits the birth of her twins

It’s almost time for Jamie Otis to welcome her twins into the world, and the Married at First Sight star is more than ready.

Jamie has been chronicling and sharing all the moments of her pregnancy on social media and her latest update has her followers excited.

She posted a photo from the hospital, with her husband Doug Hehner sitting nearby.

We’ll hear more news soon, but for now, Jamie and Doug are patiently waiting for the little ones to arrive.

The expectant mama recently shared that she was nine months pregnant and expressed surprise that she carried the pregnancy to full term.

Earlier this year, Jamie confessed that after several miscarriages, she was worried about losing her babies.

Thankfully, that hasn’t been the case, and now the countdown has begun for Jamie and Doug to meet their little ones.

The MAFS alum’s social media followers have been with her every step of the way since she announced her recent pregnancy, and she’s still keeping them in the loop.

Her latest Instagram post showed her lying on a bed in a hospital in Sarasota, Florida, dressed in a medical gown.

The 38-year-old had her belly exposed, showing the straps and cords wrapped around her.

“Can’t believe this is happening – I’m 7cm! The twinnies are coming soon! 🤰❤️🙏 GodisGood #thankfulgratefulblessed,” she captioned the post.

We also spotted Jamie’s husband, Doug, sitting on a chair in the background, seemingly filling out medical forms for his wife.

Jamie is surprised she carried her babies to full-term

Hours before she went to the hospital, a heavily pregnant Jamie posted a video on Instagram announcing that she had hit the nine-month mark.

The video showed Jamie and Doug clad in swimwear and dancing poolside, celebrating that she carried the babies to full term.

“MADE IT 9 MONTHS PREGNANT CARRYING TWINS!🙏🏻🤰👶🏼👶🏼 Thank you for your prayers and good vibes…” wrote Jamie. “I truly believe all your support has helped us & I’m so thankful for you!💯❤️.”

In the lengthy Instagram caption, the MAFS alum admitted that she didn’t expect to make it this far because her doctors told her to be ready for an early delivery.

“I was preparing for anything – but here we are NINE MONTHS PREGNANT and these identical boys are still cookin’ peacefully in there!🙏🏻🤰🙏🏻,” admitted Jamie.

She revealed that the doctors planned to induce labor at 38 weeks and estimated that no matter what, the twins would be here in the next two weeks.

However, things are happening sooner than predicted because they’ll be here soon.

