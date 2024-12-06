MAFS alum Cortney Hendrix is ‘uncomfortable’ with one Chicago couple

Some Married at First Sight alums have been tuned in to Season 18, including Cortney Hendrix from Season 1.

She recently recapped Episode 7 and didn’t hold back on her feelings about each couple.

Things are starting to move along and tensions are rising as the newlyweds return from their honeymoon and have moved into their shared apartments.

The episode also featured the infamous home visits, which added more tension to some already rocky relationships.

MAFS fans called out Ikechi over his insecure and jealous reaction to seeing his wife Emem’s stunning home.

It was quite the opposite for Michelle, who was appalled when she walked into David’s basement.

She was already having difficulties with the idea that her husband still lived at home with his parents, but seeing it in person made matters worse.

There’s plenty more to come this season, and we’re excited to see how things will progress as the weeks go by.

MAFS alum Cortney Hendrix pinpoints an ick with one couple

Cortney Hendrix has been watching the new season and shared her take on all the couples in a recap for PEOPLE.

She kicked things off with Madison and Allen, who have been having issues with attraction, and pointed out a “major ICK.”

“I don’t think Madison is going to let Allen out of the friend zone,” Cortney exclaimed.

Much like another alum had some flattering words for Allen, Cortney had only kind things to say about Madison’s husband.

“If there were a list of pros and cons on Allen, he is getting more checkmarks on the pro side,” she said.

Interestingly, Cortney’s favorite couple is Emem and Ikechi. She sees great potential with this duo but says Ikechi should match his wife’s energy so they can build intimacy.

She also sees potential with Thomas and Camille due to their “openness regarding communication.”

Cortney feels ‘uncomfortable’ with David and Michelle

Cortney also dished about controversial couple David and Michelle, who’ve struggled since their wedding day.

Michelle has no interest in David and has been dubbed a mean girl due to her behavior toward him.

“Every single time they are on the screen together, I am so uncomfortable and legitimately have anxiety,” admitted Cortney in her recap. “Would love to hear why the experts matched them together.”

Finally, the MAFS alum shared her opinion about Juan and Karla, admitting that her concern is their “ability to go deep versus surface level.”

“I am excited to see what happens with this couple,” admitted Cortney.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.