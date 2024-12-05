MAFS viewers call out ‘jealous and insecure’ Ikechi after home visit

Ikechi has been rubbing viewers the wrong way since they discovered he had tried out for Married at First Sight before finally getting cast in Chicago.

We’re a few episodes into Season 18, and the 41-year-old hasn’t been able to change fans’ opinions; instead, he’s making it worse.

His performative behavior on his wedding day instantly had people calling him a fame chaser.

However, Ikechi’s visit to see his wife, Emem’s home, in Episode 7 is garnering him more backlash on social media.

Viewers are calling him “jealous and insecure” over his reaction to her lavish, split-level home in a fancy neighborhood.

Emem also noticed her husband’s behavior when she gave him the tour and admitted in her confessional that it made her nervous because men are often intimidated by her success.

That seems to be the case with Ikechi, and it’s not a good look.

MAFS fans think Ikechi is ‘jealous and insecure’ of Emem’s success

After the episode aired, MAFS fans had a lot to say about the home visit between Emem and Ikechi.

“Ikechi is jealous and insecure of Emem. A jealous man is not a good partner. #MarriedAtFirstSight,” wrote one commenter.

“We’ve seen men like Ikechi on the show before. The funny thing is he’s not even cute…” said someone else. “Enem should kick to the curb becuz not only is he insecure & broke but he’s jealous.”

One viewer stated, “Emem’s home is very nice. Too bad Ikechi couldn’t just compliment her on it without drawing so many comparisons. Ikechi is constantly trying too hard and missing the mark. It’s exhausting.”

Another viewer added, “Seems like Ikechi is a little intimidated by Emem.”

Is Ikechi attracted to Emem?

From the awkward interactions we’ve seen between them, Emem is attracted to her husband, but Ikechi doesn’t seem genuinely interested in his wife.

We’ve seen instances where she tries to get close and is immediately shut down, but that hasn’t deterred the 34-year-old from trying.

Dr. Pepper and Pastor Cal quickly picked up on the couple’s lack of chemistry during a recent visit after they moved in together following their honeymoon in Mexico.

However, Ikechi and Emem were adamant that they were very affectionate with each other.

We haven’t seen much of that in the episodes, but maybe Ikechi is camera-shy and shows affection to his wife behind the scenes; who knows?

Do you think people are being too hard on Ikechi? Sound off in the comment section below.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.