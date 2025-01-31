MAFS alum Chris Williams on spiritual journey as he pursues pastoral profession

Chris Williams caused havoc on his castmates and (especially) his wife Paige Banks during Season 12 of Married at First Sight.

However, he’s on a much different path today, possibly surprising fans.

The Atlanta businessman shared an update online, telling followers he has rededicated his life to God.

Furthermore, Chris has decided to take his dedication a step further, pursuing a Master in Divinity—a pastoral professional

If you could see the MAFS alum during his time on the show, you wouldn’t believe where his path would lead today.

Chris’s life was riddled with drama; his then-wife Paige was forced to deal with the many bombshells he dropped each week.

It was a wild ride for Paige and us as viewers and the backlash against Chris was brutal.

Ultimately, the couple divorced, and Chris was dubbed one of the worst husbands the show has had.

MAFS alum Chris Williams has rededicated his life to God

Chris’s life has taken a turn one saw coming. Well… except God.

The MAFS Season 12 star shared a post in early January telling his Instagram followers that he’s on a different path, a spiritual one.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, he wrote, “Last year I rededicated my life back to God and it has been a journey for me.”

Chris recounted a personal experience where God told him to pray for two people he “despised the most,” and Chris confessed that while it was hard to do, he was obedient.

“My flesh did not want to do it, but I didn’t want to miss what God had for me,” he noted.

Chris is pursuing a Master of Divinity as he prepares for pastoral profession

Several days after his first post, Chris shared more about his journey and as it turns out, he has figured out that God had something else in store.

The MAFS star shared a screenshot of an acceptance letter he received to pursue higher education involving his newfound spirituality.

“I have been accepted to pursue my Masters of Divinity and Bachelor’s in a joint degree program!” he announced, noting that he initially had no desire to return to school.

The Master of Divinity is a graduate degree that will prepare him for ministry leadership roles in religious institutions. Once completed, Chris can choose the path of a pastor, bible worker, chaplain, or related profession.

“I have accomplished a lot of what I wanted to, but now I want to dedicate my life to my purpose and God!” added the 32-year-old. “Excited for this new journey!”

