MAFS alum Amani celebrates Woody Randall’s special day with sweet sentiment

Amani Aliyya and her husband Woody Randall are never shy about publicly showing love to each other, and we love to see it.

Amani recently took to social media to celebrate a special moment with her “boo thang” as he rang in another milestone.

The Married at First Sight star just turned 35, and his wife posted a special message for the birthday boy and some throwback photos of their times together.

A lot has changed for the couple since they decided to stay married at the end of Season 11.

Since then, they’ve started a beautiful family, welcoming their second son Zai in November 2023.

The New Orleans couple has their hands full with their two toddlers, but they still manage to find time for each other, recently celebrating Woody’s birthday in fine style.

MAFS star Amani Aliyya shares sweet sentiments for Woody Randall on his birthday

It’s another year around the sun for Woody Randall, who kicked off Scorpio season with a birthday celebration.

His wife Amani posted about the special occasion on Instagram, sharing a carousel of his favorite moments.

“Happy Birthday to my boo thang 😝 35 looks so good on you!” she wrote in part. “I might not have known you the longest but I definitely have the best seat to watch the glow up!”

In her post, Amani praised Woody for his hard work and dedication to being a husband and father.

“I love watching you win and can’t wait to continue to celebrate you every day, babe,” she said, adding, “Now let’s finish turning up! It’s Scorpio season, and if you don’t have one in your life, you can borrow mine 😝.”

Woody gives us a glimpse into his birthday celebration

Woody also shared a post on his special day, giving us a glimpse of the grand celebration.

The MAFS couple partied the night away at hot spot Nola Art Bar with a group of close friends.

“I made it, y’all! This journey of life has been challenging, but I’ve embraced it all,” Woody exclaimed in the post.

In one clip Woody was center stage showing off his dance moves during a live performance inside the venue.

Another photo showed the birthday boy locking lips with Amani as they chilled in their private booth.

“As I start to navigate my mid-thirties, all I’m asking for is grace, peace, and ongoing consistency in all aspects of life,” noted Woody. “Turning 35 is a milestone, and I’m very appreciative of it. All I hope is that you all continue to ride with me. Much love, Woody. Happy birthday to me!”

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.