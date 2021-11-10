MAFS: Amani lovingly wishes Woody a happy 32nd birthday

Amani is still head-over-heels in love with Woody as she wishes him a happy birthday. Pic credit: Lifetime

Amani and Woody have one of the sweetest relationships in Married at First Sight history, and they continue to display their love and respect for one another.

With Woody turning 32, Amani took to social media to wish him a happy birthday and heartwarmingly express all the things she loves and is grateful for about her husband.

Amani calls Woody her ‘best decision’

In Amani’s post, she shared a photo of Woody from Decision Day.

In the photo, Woody rocks his signature smile and wears a white blazer with navy pants and a tie, as Woody and Amani are always known to make fashion statements.

Amani gushed about her husband and made a call back to Decision Day when she wrote “Happy birthday, babe! Big 32!! You’re always the best decision for me.”

It’s refreshing to see that long after Decision Day, Amani still feels confident in her decision and chooses Woody daily.

Amani’s caption continued to express her gratitude and hopes for Woody saying, “I love being able to witness your growth and love for life. I pray this new year is filled with more joy while your greatest dreams come to life. You work so hard and deserve all the blessings coming your way! Thanks for sharing your love with me each and every day.”

Then Amani’s humor came through when she wrote, “You’re the best husband I’ve ever had!” with a winking emoji as well as writing, “I love you, old man” with an elderly man emoji.

Finally, Amani concluded her loving post by saying, “You deserve to feel loved and appreciated every day but I hope today is extra special. Happy birthday, Woody! Share your favorite moments and well wishes for my hubby! It’s always the smile for me!” with a heart-eyes emoji.

Woody looks forward to what year 32 will bring

Woody also took to social media to reflect on turning 32.

Woody shared a photo of himself in a plaid suit while sitting inside a lit-up heart. His caption read, “As I turn 32 today, I can’t help but marvel at how fast time is moving. It feels like yesterday that I was 25 and excite[d] to leave 30 behind and now I’m 32!”

Woody then spoke about the energy the number 32 represents which includes “imagination, effective communication, tolerance, joyfulness, optimism, and dynamism.”

Both Woody and Amani certainly seem to embody those things as Woody expressed looking forward to the next 12 months, which is sure to include great moments and memories with his wife Amani.

Amani and Woody seem to fall more in love as time goes on. They continue to prove that they found something incredibly special with one another and it’s wonderful to see.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.