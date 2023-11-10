MAFS star Amani sends love to her ‘boo thang’ Woody Randall on his birthday

Married at First Sight fan-favorites Woody Randall and Amani Aliyya are still warming our cold hearts with their relationship, which we’re happy to say is still going strong.

Recently, Woody celebrated his birthday, and Amani posted a sweet message for her “boo thang.”

The cute couple captured our hearts during Season 11 of the eight-week experiment and reignited our dwindling faith in the MAFS process.

Since their time on the show, Woody and Amani’s marriage has only grown stronger, and in June of 2022, they welcomed their first child together.

Their son Reign Randall is now a year old, and he’s about to become a big brother because Amani is pregnant with her second child.

The soon-to-be mom of two is about 27 weeks pregnant, but pregnancy brain or not, she did not forget to send love to Woody on his special day.

Amani Aliyya shares a sweet message for Woody Randall on his birthday

The Married at First Sight star shared some fun photos of Woody on Instagram in honor of his special day, and she had a sweet message for her hubby.

“Happy birthday to my boo thang! I pray that 34 brings forth many blessings from your heart’s desire. You deserve it all and I can’t wait to see you continue to win!” wrote Amani.

“Thanks for being the life of the Randall party (of 4). The love you have for your family is admirable and I’m lucky to be a recipient of it,” added the pregnant mama, who noted that they won’t be partying hard this year.

“I promise we can turn up next year for your birthday when I’m baby free. 😝😘,” she told Woody.

Amani has started a clothing company with MAFS star Briana Myles

Amani is getting ready to welcome her second child, but the busy mama is not letting that slow her down.

She has joined forces with another MAFS fan-favorite, Briana Myles, who also found her perfect match in Vincent Morales during Season 12.

Earlier this year, Briana and Vincent welcomed their baby girl Bella into the world, and the adorable toddler is now ten months old.

Briana and Amani — both first-time moms — decided to start a mommy and me clothing line named BellaReign & Co, named after both their kids.

The proud MAFS moms recently gave their supporters a preview of the matching pieces during a photo shoot for the brand.

“Why would we plan a photoshoot with 2 babies & no help? We made it through though! 🙃😂,” wrote Amani in an Instagram post.

“Our photoshoot for BellaReign & Co. is complete and we can’t wait to share these comfy sets with you all!”

Married At First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.