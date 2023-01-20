Married at First Sight’s Briana Myles and Vincent Morales welcome their first baby

Married at First Sight couple Briana Myles and Vincent Morales have just become parents for the first time.

The two were matched and blindly wed one another during Season 12 of the show. Their instant chemistry led them to become popular amongst viewers and a fan-favorite couple.

Just over a year after their season ended, Briana announced her pregnancy via social media.

The news garnered exciting replies from fans and former cast members who have been rooting for their love story.

During her pregnancy, Briana increased her following by posting photos of her growing belly bump, talking about her cravings, and giving fans a peek inside her baby shower.

Now, the reality stars are sharing their baby girl with the world and opening up about how excited they are to be parents.

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales share the first pics of their daughter

In a recent Instagram post, Briana shared a photo of the couple’s daughter, whom they named Aury Bella. According to the post, Briana gave birth in early January.

With a picture showing Aury laying in her crib with a pink bow on her head, Briana wrote, “✨Aury Bella Morales ✨ (meaning Golden Beauty) made her debut on 01/03/2023 at 3:23PM!

“Our little lucky charm is finally here 🥹💕 #newparents.”

Just after their bundle of joy made her arrival, Briana and Vincent spoke with People, giving them exclusive photos and details of Aury’s birth. About their daughter, they said, “She’s even more beautiful than we could’ve ever imagined.”

The couple has shared that they are excited about this new chapter in their lives and look forward to seeing each other grow in their new roles as parents.

Briana and Vincent are the only couple from their season who have remained married. Aury is now the 11th child to be born to a Married at First Sight couple.

Season 16 of MAFS is now airing

Despite the show’s criticisms and low success rate in recent seasons, MAFS is back with a new group of singles looking for love.

Season 16 takes place in Nashville, where five newly-matched couples have agreed to marry one another without even knowing each other’s names. They are trusting the panel of experts, once again headed by Pastor Cal Roberson and Dr. Pepper, to find them a compatible spouse.

Although the season just kicked off, Lifetime has already renewed the show for another season. The 17th cycle is set to be filmed in Denver, Colorado, with casting currently happening now. A release date has yet to be revealed. However, based on the show’s airing schedule, it is likely to premiere in late 2023.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.