MAFS: Pregnant Briana Myles glowing in pink gown at her baby shower

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales appeared on Married at First Sight Season 12 in Atlanta. Pic credit: @blmyles/Instagram

Briana Myles continues to have a pregnancy glow as she awaits the arrival of her first child.

Recently, Briana gave her social media followers insight into her baby shower as she celebrated her baby and her venture into motherhood. She was joined by her husband, Vincent Morales, and loved ones.

Briana and Vincent’s baby shower was a Swan Soiree and featured lots of pinks, pastel decor, and tasty treats.

Briana fit the theme perfectly in a flattering pink gown that showed off her growing bump and glowing skin.

Vincent also wore a soft pink polo for the event.

Briana expressed excitement as her baby’s due date draws near and raved about how the baby shower went perfectly.

Briana Myles all smiles in pink gown for baby’s Swan Soiree

Briana took to Instagram to share a video from her pretty pink baby shower.

She appeared to confirm her future daughter’s name as signs, and the cake read “Bella.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The video began with a sign covered in colorful balloons that read, “Welcome to Bella’s Swan Soiree.”

The video then cut to the baby shower cake, which featured two tiers, pink and white frosting, and a swan cake topper with Bella’s name.

The dessert table featured several treats, including baby pink pastries with silk bows, pudding cake, swan cookies, and choco-flan.

The decor at the baby shower included white trimmed blocks that spelled “baby” and a large balloon arch with blues, grey, whites, and, of course, pink.

Briana and Vincent greeted loved ones, and Briana struck poses in her pink gown that hugged her curves and included long dramatic sleeves that draped down toward the floor.

The couple competed in a baby shower game, racing to sort baby socks.

Briana confirmed that she had a blast at their shower in her caption, writing, “Bella’s Swan Soirée 🦢 was everything we could’ve asked for and more! Photos couldn’t even begin to capture how much love the room was filled with. Thank you to our tribe for ALWAYS showing up and showing out for us. Your arrival is getting closer and we can’t wait to lay eyes on that beautiful face 💕.”

Briana Myles endorses Hill’s Pet Nutrition in video with Cookie

Briana has a paid partnership with Hill’s Pet Nutrition and often uses her Instagram platform and pet Cookie to promote the brand.

Previously, Briana took to Instagram to share a video of her feeding an excited Cookie with Hill’s Pet while advertising the packaging.

Briana wore a blue and white dress that showed off her baby bump in the video as she watched Cookie chow down on the food with a smile.

Briana told followers to pack to go-kits for their fur babies in case of natural disasters as she reminded them that “fur babies are important too!”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.