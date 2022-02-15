Amani and Woody Randall share pregnancy news! MAFS couple expecting their first child in June

Amani and Woody are expecting a baby. Pic credit: WoodyandAmani Randall/YouTube

Another Married at First Sight baby is on the way and this time it’s Season 11 couple Woody and Amani Randall. The pair just shared the news and they are getting an outpouring of love from their supporters.

Woody and Amani were the breakout stars from their season, having formed a physical attraction from the moment they met. As the season progressed viewers watched the couple’s love story play out and they quickly ranked as one of the most loved couples in MAFS history.

Some people predicted that Woody and Amani would be the first couple from their season to have a child and they were right.

Amani and Woody Randall expecting their first child

The Married at First Sight couple is gearing up to be parents later this year because Amani is now 24-weeks pregnant.

She shared the news on Instagram moments ago while celebrating her second anniversary to husband Woody.

Amani posted photos from a recent photoshoot showing off her baby bump with Woody by her side. Amani reflected on celebrating her 2 year anniversary with Woody, noting that today marked 24 months of marriage to the love of her life and the beauty of being 24 weeks pregnant with the new love of their life.

Amani then revealed Baby Randall would be coming in June 2022.

MAFS family congratulate Woody and Amani amid pregnancy news

Woody also shared a post on his Instagram page about the happy news.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Married at First Sight star posted photos and a video from their stylish pregnancy shoot.

“Happy anniversary,” wrote Woody. “Big 24 months baby! Every day of this journey has been well worth it. I’m looking forward to these next steps sweets.”

He continued, “I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you simply, without problems or pride: I love you in this way because I do not know any other way of loving but this, in which there is no I or you, so intimate that your hand upon my chest is my hand, so intimate that when I fall asleep your eyes close. -Pablo Neruda.”

“Love you, and my lil baby,” added the dad-to-be.

After sharing the news his comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages from viewers and also from his MAFS family.

MAFS expert, Dr. Viviana Coles wrote, “So happy for all [three] of you!”

Pic credit: @mrabove/Instagram

“Yesssssiiirrrrrr Congrats Bro!! And @_easyaa praying for a safe and smooth pregnancy! Congratulations again!!!!!!” wrote Season 6 alum, Jephte Pierre.

Pic credit: @mrabove/Instagram

Jamie Otis also shared a sweet message for the expectant parents.

“CONGRATULATIONS! You’re going to be WONDERFUL parents! So happy for you!” said Jamie.

Elizabeth Bice also added, “Omg this is so exciting! Congratulations!!!!”

Pic credit: @mrabove/Instagram

Woody and Amani will welcome their first child later this year. Congrats to the happy couple on their upcoming bundle of joy.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.