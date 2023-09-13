Amani teases upcoming maternity photos after Curacao babymoon with Woody

Amani and her husband Woody Randall had quite the time during a recent babymoon in Curacao as they gear up to welcome their second child.

Amani shared snaps from their trip and revealed that it was a perfect way for them to reconnect.

The Married at First Sight couple made the most of their time on the beautiful island and used the location as the perfect tropical backdrop for maternity photos.

We caught a peek at Amani getting dolled up in her hotel room, and we also saw the fashionable mama and her equally stylish husband posing for some stunning snaps.

However, what we really want to see are the maternity snaps that Amani teased in her post.

Amani is 30 weeks pregnant and counting, so she made sure to jet out of the country for her babymoon while it was still safe to do so.

Woody and Amani have been sharing photos from their trip, which was a mix of business and pleasure.

Munaluchi Bride Magazine had its first-ever couples retreat, and the MAFS stars and former cover models were special guests at the event.

The pair had a lovely time at the getaway, and Amani raved about it after returning home.

“The retreat allowed us to connect with our spouse while learning how to take our business together to the next level thanks to all the wonderful speakers,” she wrote. “Our biggest takeaway was learning to be more intentional and serious when conducting business with a spouse.”

Amani Randall teases ‘beautiful maternity photos’

In the Instagram post, Amani noted that Curacao was also the location for her maternity photoshoot.

“We might even have a surprise for you guys in the form of some beautiful maternity photos curated by @jackienwobu,” she said. “Let me know if you guys want to see the behind the scenes of the photoshoot or if you wanna wait until the photos are done! 😬.”

Meanwhile, her Instagram followers were eager to get a sneak peek of the snaps.

“Give us that sneak peek!” said Amani’s Season 11 castmate Karen Landry

“Behind the scenes me, please!” responded someone else.

Another person exclaimed, “Gotta give us the behind the scenes! The event looked beautiful ❤️.”

One Instagram user reasoned, “I am SUCH a huge fan of anything Behind the Scenes!!!”

Okay, it’s official, the people have spoken. Now we’re just eagerly waiting for Amani to share those gorgeous snaps.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.