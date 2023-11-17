MAFS couple Amani and Woody Randall welcome their second child

It’s official! Our favorite Married at First Sight couple, Woody Randall and Amani Aliyya, are parents again.

The pair welcomed their second child a few days ago but waited a while to share the happy news with the world.

Woody, Amani, and their first child, Reign, have been soaking up the moments with the new baby. Rai Zahir Randall was born on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

The Season 11 couple has not posted the news of their second baby’s birth on social media or shared the newborn’s photos with their followers.

However, they recently shared a few details about his birth and how they’ve been adjusting to being a family of four.

The arrival of their second son means the Randalls have officially completed their family, and they couldn’t be happier.

Amani and Woody’s second son, Rai, weighed 6 pounds and measured 19 inches at the time of his birth, and by all accounts, mama and baby are doing well.

The couple shared the news with PEOPLE magazine and expressed joy at welcoming another child into the world.

“We are super excited to have completed our family! We’ve been resting and enjoying our new family of four dynamics,” expressed the MAFS alums who were already parents to their first son, Reign.

The one-year-old is taking big brother duties very seriously, and the couple noted that he’s “totally obsessed with his baby brother!”

“He gives Rai lots of hugs and kisses. He even tries to feed him his snacks,” revealed Woody and Amani.

“The moment Reign woke up Tuesday morning and met Rai was so sweet. He smiled really big and wanted to play with him. We can’t wait to watch their relationship continue to grow!”

Woody and Amani just shared stunning maternity photos

The MAFS couple have been keeping us out of the loop – not that we blame them. We knew Amani was close to giving birth but had no idea that they’d been home with their baby boy for over a week.

The pair have been posting on social media, but their latest photos were from Amani’s maternity shoot a few months ago.

Monsters and Critics posted in September when the couple went to Curacoa for some business and pleasure.

The Caribbean island was the perfect backdrop for the stunning photos which Amani just shared on Instagram.

At the time, she teased the babymoon images – taken by a professional photographer at the couples retreat hosted by Munaluchi Bride Magazine.

The mom of two posted the stunning snaps and wrote, “Thank you to the @munamommy team for showcasing our love! Here are some pictures from our maternity shoot in Curaçao!”

Congrats to Woody and Amani on their new bundle of joy.

