Madisen Beith to replace Ashley Jones on Young + Pregnant, reportedly caused drama between co-stars

Madisen Beith from 16 and Pregnant has reportedly been named as Ashley Jones’s replacement on Young + Pregnant.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Madisen, who appeared on 16 and Pregnant last Fall, is joining the cast of Young + Pregnant for its third season later this summer.

Madisen is a mom to an 18-month-old daughter named Camille, and her episode received the highest ratings of all the cast members’ episodes.

According to The Ashley’s production source, “People were really interested in Madisen’s story, due to the dynamic she had with her single dad. Fans wanted to continue to learn about her and follow her and her dad’s story.”

Madisen’s casting fills Ashley Jones’s spot on the show, who has graduated to Teen Mom 2, alongside Kail Lowry, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline.

Ashley took the place of former castmate, Chelsea Houska, who left the franchise after more than a decade of filming for the show.

Madisen’s spot on the show hasn’t been confirmed as permanent

The Ashley’s production source added, “It hasn’t really been officially decided that Madisen [will get that open spot in the cast] permanently.”

“But they did about six weeks of filming with Madisen, her boyfriend Christian, her dad Nick and her daughter, so she will be in at least some of the new episodes this season,” the source continued.

Madisen’s promotion to Young + Pregnant has stirred up plenty of drama

A second source added, “There were several girls who were very unhappy that Madisen got the opportunity and they didn’t. There was a big falling out between Madisen and a couple of the girls from her season that she was previously pretty close to.”

During her season, Madisen explained that she was raised by her father, Nick, but her mom is “out of the picture.”

After their house burned down, Madisen and her father Nick have been living with a friend.

As reported earlier, Young + Pregnant was due to premiere this month, but Kayla Sessler confirmed it has been pushed back to this summer.

Fans of the show will have to wait for official word of a return date.

Young + Pregnant is currently on hiatus.