Mackenzie Edwards shares favorite things about Ryan, accuses MTV of scripting proposal on Teen Mom OG

Mackenzie Edwards opened up about her favorite qualities in her husband Ryan Edwards and shared an experience from her days filming for Teen Mom OG that she says was scripted by MTV.

Mackenzie filmed for Teen Mom OG alongside her husband Ryan – who shares a 13-year-old son, Bentley, with Maci Bookout, one of the original cast members from the show – until last year.

Ryan and his entire family, including Mackenzie and his parents Larry and Jen, were fired from MTV last year reportedly because Maci no longer wanted them to be a part of her storyline.

Since her time away from the franchise, Mackenzie has been keeping her fans updated on things in her personal life as she and Ryan have moved on and continue to raise their kids, Jagger and Stella. Mackenzie also has a son, Hudson, from a previous relationship.

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards lists favorite things about husband Ryan Edwards

Taking to her Instagram Stories recently, Mackenzie answered some questions from curious fans.

One question aimed at Mackenzie asked, “Favorite thing about Ryan[?]”

Mackenzie couldn’t choose just one, so she listed three: “1) His ability to be unapologetically himself. I envy that. 2) the patience he has with our children. 3) the [sheer] amount of love he has for me….and the dog.”

Ryan has come under fire by Teen Mom OG viewers for the amount of time and attention he spends on his King Charles Cavalier named Chance compared to the time he spends with his kids.

Mackenzie then touched on an experience during filming for Teen Mom OG after another fan of hers asked, “What’s been [sic] one of your biggest [memories] since leaving the show that no one knows about?”

Mackenzie accuses MTV of scripting proposal scene with Ryan

Mackenzie shared a story of the time things got awkward during filming, when MTV wanted a scene to go differently than it did.

“When Ryan had to recreate proposing to me and we both felt so awkward bc we were in a huge empty boat with a table MTV set up 😂,” Mackenzie revealed.

She continued, “and then this ‘Dr’ had [the] audacity to ask why I didn’t make out with him after he ‘proposed’ 😂😂 it was literally so quiet in there and cameras were all around. So awk 😂.”

Ryan and Mackenzie’s quickie wedding was also filmed on Teen Mom OG, in an episode that became infamous for Ryan driving at high speeds while clearly intoxicated.

Recently, Mackenzie addressed the incident and explained to her fans why she let Ryan drive while under the influence of drugs: “I was young, confused, nervous and made a very bad decision. I’m so thankful no one was hurt. We made peace with it a long time ago together.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is slated to premiere in the upcoming months, so stay tuned.