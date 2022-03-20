Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards explains why she let Ryan drive ‘high’ to their wedding

Mackenzie Edwards explained why she allowed Ryan to drive while intoxicated to their wedding. Pic credit: @mackedwards95/Instagram

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards has spoken out about the time she allowed her husband Ryan Edwards to drive to their wedding while under the influence.

Although Ryan and Mackenzie are no longer a part of the Teen Mom franchise after being fired last year, their time on the show left quite the impression on viewers.

Ryan Edwards’ scary scene driving under the influence on Teen Mom OG

Teen Mom OG viewers may remember the scene from 2017 when Ryan was visibly intoxicated while driving with Mackenzie as the passenger.

On the way to their nuptials, Ryan struggled to keep his eyes open, nodding off and slurring his words in the terrifying footage (which you can watch here). Mackenzie even had to slap Ryan a few times to wake him up and keep him from swerving off the highway.

Eventually, Mackenzie turned off the cameras inside the car during the scene.

Now, five years after the scary ordeal, Mackenzie has addressed the situation and explained to a curious fan why she allowed Ryan to drive and put themselves, and other drivers, in danger.

On one of her recent Instagram posts, one of Mackenzie’s followers asked, “Can I ask a [serious] question? What made you go through [with] marrying Ryan when he was so high? So high in fact he could have killed you both.”

Mackenzie Edwards explains why she let Ryan drive while intoxicated

Mackenzie’s explanation read, “I was young, confused, nervous and made a very bad decision. I’m so thankful no one was hurt. We made peace with it a long time ago together.”

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Mackenzie further elaborated on her explanation.

“Honestly everything happened so fast that day and the following,” Mackenzie continued. “It was very hard going through that, much less publicly! I wasn’t even sure how to process what was happening much less my words to describe it.”

“Rips my heart out looking back at everything! Feels like a lifetime ago! I feel like Ryan and i have a weight lifted completely off of our shoulders,” Mackenzie concluded her statement.

Pic credit: @mackedwards95/Instagram courtesy of The Ashley’s Reality Roundup

These days, Ryan maintains that he’s been sober for three years. “I’ve been doing good with my sobriety. [August 19] was three years since I’ve been completely clean,” Ryan said last summer.

Ryan was addicted to heroin and has served jail time and completed several rounds of rehab over the years as a result. Ryan’s addiction was a major part of Maci Bookout’s storyline on Teen Mom OG, since it has affected his relationship with their 13-year-old son, Bentley.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.