Rare photo of Teen Mom OG alum Ryan Edwards surfaces, fans react

Teen Mom OG alum Ryan Edwards was spotted recently in public and when the pic surfaced, Teen Mom fans reacted to his appearance.

Since Ryan Edwards – along with his wife Mackenzie and his parents Jen and Larry – was fired from MTV, the former Teen Mom OG star has seemingly been lying low.

Rare pic of Teen Mom OG alum Ryan Edwards surfaces

However, a Teen Mom fan page recently shared a pic of Ryan spotted in public with his constant companion, his dog, Chance.

Teen Mom Tea on Instagram shared the pic, which showed Ryan walking outside of a home improvement store while holding Chance in his arm.

Ryan looked to have gained a significant amount of weight since his time on Teen Mom OG, his once-dark brown hair was gray, and he sported scruffy facial hair.

Teen Mom OG fans took to the comments section on the Instagram post and expressed a variety of responses.

Teen Mom OG fans react to picture of Ryan Edwards in public

One fan commented on Ryan’s appearance and didn’t feel that the former Teen Mom OG star is looking his best these days.

“At this point, Gary is much cuter than him…” they wrote, referring to Amber Portwood’s baby daddy and Teen Mom OG star, Gary Shirley.

Teen Mom OG viewers have often remarked that Ryan seems to spend more time with his dog Chance than he does with his children.

One of the commenters wrote what many fans were likely thinking: “He loves that dog more than his own kids.”

One Teen Mom OG fan speculated that Ryan could be spotted with his dog Chance so frequently because Chance is a therapy dog.

They commented, “I’m not a fan of his; however, people who have addictions can really benefit from an emotional support animal.”

Ryan has a history of drug addiction that has affected his relationship with his firstborn son, Bentley, whom he shares with his ex and baby mama, Maci Bookout.

Earlier this year, Maci claimed that Ryan doesn’t see Bentley that much and said their father-son relationship is “up in the air.”

Despite Maci’s doubts last season about Ryan’s sobriety these days, the Teen Mom OG alum claims that he’s been sober for several years.

Ryan revealed over the summer “I’ve been doing good with my sobriety. [August 19] was three years since I’ve been completely clean.”

