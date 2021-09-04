Maci Bookout says Bentley’s relationship with Ryan Edwards is ‘up in the air,’ doesn’t see him much

Maci Bookout claims that her son’s relationship with his dad Ryan Edwards is “up in the air.” Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout opened up about her son Bentley’s bond with his dad Ryan Edwards and said that their father-son relationship is “up in the air.”

Maci revealed recently that Ryan hasn’t seen their son Bentley in over a month, telling In Touch Weekly that “Bentley has set his boundaries.”

Maci talked with Us Weekly and gave another update on Bentley and Ryan’s relationship.

Maci Bookout says Ryan Edwards continues to be absent in Bentley’s life

“He’s only seen him a couple of times this year,” the 30-year-old mom of three told Us Weekly.

“To be quite honest, Ryan doesn’t show up to any baseball games or anything like that. It’s not shocking that he doesn’t see him that much,” Maci added.

Maci, who said Ryan’s wife Mackenzie is “last on the priority list,” even noted that Bentley would “be shocked” to see Ryan attend one of his games.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Although Ryan was supposed to participate in therapy sessions with Bentley, Maci claimed that Ryan has had “one or two” phone calls with the counselor.

Since then, Maci says Ryan has been unavailable and she added that Bentley “isn’t necessarily comfortable” talking with his dad Ryan until they attend therapy together.

Last season on Teen Mom OG, viewers watched as Ryan agreed to attend therapy sessions with Bentley, and he even called to set up an appointment in one episode.

In addition to Bentley, Ryan shares two other children with his wife Mackenzie Edwards, son Jagger, 2, and daughter Stella, 1. Maci also shares two other children with her husband Taylor McKinney, daughter Jayde, 6, and Maverick, 5.

Ryan and Bentley’s relationship is ‘up in the air’

“Bentley still wants to see his siblings,” Maci added. “He wants to have a relationship with them and his grandparents and stuff. It’s still kind of up in the air at this point, as far as his relationship with Ryan.”

Now that Bentley is approaching his teenage years (he turns 13 on October 27) Maci is bracing herself for all of the things that come with raising a teenage son.

Maci jokingly told the outlet, “He’s already to the point where he’s like, ‘Mom, you don’t know anything.’ I’m kind of already used to that part.”

“I keep thinking about [how] 13 is three years away from the age I was when I got pregnant with him, driving, all that scary stuff,” Maci added. “I still have no idea what I’m doing.”

When it comes to having a girlfriend, Maci revealed that Bentley isn’t quite at that stage yet.

“He’s more interested in sports and hanging out with his friends than anything,” Maci said.

Teen Mom OG fans can catch up with Maci’s story, along with Catelynn, Amber, Cheyenne, and Mackenzie, when the show returns for an all-new season next week.

Teen Mom OG returns on Tuesday, September 7 at 8/7c on MTV.