Mackenzie Edwards shares cryptic message amid estranged husband Ryan Edwards’ legal troubles

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards used a quote to speak on her behalf amid the drama surrounding herself and her estranged husband, Ryan Edwards.

Ryan has found himself in hot water recently, as Monsters and Critics has reported.

Following a series of Instagram tirades, two arrests, and a bevy of accusations against him, Ryan’s personal life isn’t looking so hot.

Mackenzie has remained tight-lipped on social media amid all of the chaos, except for posting a quote to her Instagram Story last month.

The quote read in part, “Shaken but, Never defeated. Right now you might think that your life is hopeless, but what you can’t see is God picking up all the broken pieces that you’re too scared to touch. He’s fighting battles you don’t even know.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now, Mackenzie is seemingly “speaking out” again, this time leaning on her faith and using another cryptic quote to send a message to her fans, followers, and critics.

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards seemingly responds to the drama surrounding her personal life

Once again taking to her Instagram Story, Mackenzie posted another religious quote.

“There is not one day in your life that God does not already know about,” it began. “There are no shocks or surprises. He is not worried about your today or tomorrow and He has already forgiven your past. He walks with you and talks with you and gives you the grace for all the days to come — whatever they hold.”

In another Story share, Mackenzie seemed to poke fun at the situation. She posted a video meme playing off the movie, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, starring Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal.

In the clip, Nicolas and Pedro are riding in a car while the song Make Your Own Kind Of Music by Cass Elliot plays. Nicolas has an annoyed expression on his face as he turns around to see Pedro smiling gleefully.

Text over the video read, “My friends hearing about a new crisis I have going on every week of my life.”

Ryan is banned from posting about Mackenzie on Instagram amid his legal woes

Meanwhile, Ryan has been posting on Instagram. However, just this week, he was ordered by a judge not to post anything related to Mackenzie following his recent hearing, as Monsters and Critics reported. This was in addition to the judge mandating that Ryan report to court-ordered rehab within a week.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup recently reported that before his arrests and online shenanigans aimed at Mackenzie, Ryan was filming for the next season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Mackenzie and Ryan pose for a pic in 2020 during happier times. Pic credit: @mackedwards95/Instagram

According to an insider, Ryan met up with his ex, Maci Bookout, at a Tennessee restaurant to film scenes for TMTNC. Additionally, the outlet claimed that Ryan found a girlfriend amid his split from Mackenzie, although they’re still technically married.

Mackenzie filed for divorce from Ryan last month while all of the drama was going down. She retains custody of their children, Jagger, 4, and Stella, 3.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.