Ryan Edwards ordered to go to rehab, cease posting about wife Mackenzie on social media

Amid his recent legal troubles and pending divorce from Mackenzie Edwards, former Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards has been ordered to return to rehab.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Ryan was arrested in February 2023 and again in March 2023 — first for harassment and possession of drugs and then again for allegedly “stalking” his estranged wife, Mackenzie.

Per documents obtained by Page Six and The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Ryan faced a judge earlier this week and, after pleading guilty to harassment.

He was ordered to return to rehab as part of a plea deal or else serve 11 months and 29 days behind bars. Ryan’s stint in rehab will be the third for the former MTV star.

In addition, Ryan must wear a GPS monitor, cease all contact with Mackenzie — other than what is allowed by the court in regards to their two children, Jagger, 4, and Stella, 3 — and “successfully” complete his stint in rehab.

He’s also prohibited from using social media to post anything relating to Mackenzie.

Although Ryan pled guilty to the charge of harassment, he’s still due in court again on April 20 to face a judge for the other pending charges.

A representative from the Hamilton County Court reported that Ryan is not in custody but is on probation. Additionally, Ryan’s stalking charge has been dismissed, as well as the charge against him for violating the protective order Mackenzie filed against him.

Amid his legal troubles, Mackenzie filed for divorce and retained custody of Jagger and Stella. Other than sharing a cryptic post to her Instagram Story last month, Mackenzie has maintained her silence on social media.

Ryan, on the other hand, has been quite vocal on Instagram. Ahead of his arrests, Ryan took to the platform to put up multiple scandalous posts aimed at his wife. They included Ryan sharing an indecent photo of Mackenzie, accusing her of infidelity, teasing divorce, and calling her a slew of lewd names.

Ryan then shared his own cryptic message, with a quote on his Instagram feed that read, “It is what it is.”

Ryan took aim at Mackenzie Edwards in his most recent social media activity

Most recently, Ryan took aim at Mackenzie once again on Instagram — this time sharing a blank photo to his feed with the same caption on both of his Instagram accounts.

“How do i find the laziest fakest pos person that still uses my name to make money and still can’t manage to take care of the responsibility you walk out on,” it read. “Idk how u look at you’re self. I see why ppl can’t stand me for being real. Can’t change the truth tho. Now I see why you have problems bc you cant stand to hear the truth.”

Ryan has since deleted the posts, and if he wants to avoid jail time, he won’t be repeating the same actions any time soon.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.