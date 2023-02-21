Mackenzie Edwards is ‘shaken’ following Ryan’s arrest and alleged threats

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards has broken her silence following her husband, Ryan Edwards’ recent arrest and alleged threats against her.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Ryan was arrested on February 10. After violating an Order of Protection that Mackenzie filed against him, Ryan was charged with harassment (warrant), possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked in the Silverdale Detention Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Ahead of his arrest, Ryan had gone on a social media tirade, accusing Mackenzie of cheating, sharing an indecent photo of her on his Instagram, threatening to divorce her, and calling her lewd names.

It’s undoubtedly been a stressful time for Mackenzie, who shares a 4-year-old son, Jagger, and a 3-year-old daughter, Stella, with Ryan.

Mackenzie has remained quiet on social media amid all the chaos surrounding her, except for deleting most of the posts on her Instagram that included photos of her estranged husband, Ryan.

Now, Mackenzie is breaking her silence in the form of a quote shared on her Instagram Stories.

Mackenzie Edwards shares cryptic post about feeling ‘shaken’ amid her husband Ryan Edwards’ recent legal troubles

On Tuesday morning, the 26-year-old mom of three posted a quote by author Joena San Diego.

It read, “Shaken but, Never defeated. Right now you might think that your life is hopeless, but what you can’t see is God picking up all the broken pieces that you’re too scared to touch. He’s fighting battles you don’t even know.”

The quote continued, “You’re about to give up, but God is declaring, ‘You’re about to walk through your breakthrough. My child, have faith in Me. I am fighting for you.'”

Mackenzie breaks her silence with a quote about feeling “shaken” in her Instagram Stories. Pic credit: @mackedwards95/Instagram

Ironically, Mackenzie’s last post on her Instagram feed included a TikTok video of her seated in the back of an imaginary police car. Text over the video read, “Me if being dramatic becomes illegal.”

In another TikTok video, dated August 2022, Mackenzie played on the drama that always seems to be surrounding her family. She sat at a desk, mocking the situation and playing down the drama, as the text over the recording read, “When you read drama about your family online but people have no idea how good it really is.”

Teen Mom viewers didn’t support Mackenzie and Ryan’s relationship

Teen Mom viewers have been critical of Mackenzie’s relationship with Ryan from the start. Ryan met Mackenzie in 2016, six years after he and Maci Bookout called it quits for good.

Ryan and Mackenzie wed in 2017. The ceremony aired during the Season 7 finale of Teen Mom OG. Ryan drove while seemingly intoxicated, nodding off and swerving so much that Mackenzie had to slap him awake before she removed the cameras from their car.

Mackenzie later called it a “bad” decision to allow Ryan to drive, blaming it on being “young, confused, [and] nervous.”

Whether or not Mackenzie still supports Ryan remains to be seen. She hadn’t made any public statements regarding his recent arrest or the allegations that he threatened her during a phone call before police apprehended him.

