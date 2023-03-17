Ryan Edwards is reportedly filming for new season of Teen Mom and has a girlfriend amid pending divorce

As legal troubles continue to plague Teen Mom alum, Ryan Edwards, it seems as though he’s been passing the time by filming for reality TV and cozying up to a new love interest.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ryan has found himself in trouble with the law in recent months.

Ryan was arrested twice in the span of three weeks. Last month, he was arrested for harassment and drug possession, then got popped earlier this month for allegedly “stalking” his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards, nee Standifer.

Mackenzie has since filed for divorce and retains custody of their children, Jagger, 4, and Stella, 3.

Despite the whirlwind of events surrounding him, Ryan has been busy, according to a source.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that prior to his recent court date, during which a judge mandated court-ordered rehab, Ryan was filming for upcoming episodes for Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

MTV is ‘bringing back’ Ryan Edwards to Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

The outlet’s source told them that Ryan was spotted filming with his ex and baby mama, Maci Bookout, at a restaurant in Tennessee.

“With all of this drama happening with [the Edwards family], [MTV] wasted no time bringing him back and were surprised he agreed, actually,” the insider told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. Apparently, Mackenzie has refused to film.

Ryan was ‘seen around town’ with a new woman amid his estranged marriage to Mackenzie Edwards

Although Mackenzie and Ryan are still legally married, the insider added that Ryan’s been “seen around town” spending time with his newest love interest, the ex-wife of one of his friends.

“It is not a healthy relationship, to say the least,” the source told the outlet.

Ryan’s history of drug addiction, legal troubles, and strained relationships

Ryan’s antics didn’t come as a shock to most Teen Mom viewers. During his time on Teen Mom OG — before his firing by MTV in 2021 — Ryan’s struggles with drug abuse and addiction were a major hindrance in his relationship with his and Maci’s son, Bentley.

Surprisingly, Teen Mom viewers watched Ryan make a cameo appearance during the Family Reunion finale. During his time on stage with Maci, Ryan got emotional as he promised to make changes in his life to improve his co-parenting relationship with Maci and his role as a father to Bentley.

Ryan’s vows to Dr. Cheyenne Bryant were so promising that she even gushed over his and Maci’s “really beautiful” co-parenting relationship.

How Ryan’s recent troubles will affect his relationship and visitation with his son Bentley remains to be seen.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.