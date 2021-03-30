Maci Bookout will appear on Kailyn Lowry’s podcast – Will she talk about the alleged Teen Mom OG firings?

Maci Bookout will appear on Kailyn Lowry’s podcast and fans hope she will address the alleged Teen Mom OG firings. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout is set to appear on Kailyn Lowry’s newest episode of her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast.

Kail shared the news on her podcasts’ Instagram story and asked followers what questions they had for Maci.

A Teen Mom fanpage shared the story and asked what fans hoped she would talk about.

Several fans weighed in stating that they wanted to hear her side of the story with her ongoing feud with Ryan Edwards and his family.

Other popular questions from fans centered around Maci’s experience getting caught up in a shooting on the recent episode as well as direct questions regarding Bentley’s relationship with his grandparents and Ryan.

While the entire Edwards family has weighed in, Maci has yet to publicly acknowledge the news that Ryan and his family had allegedly been fired from Teen Mom OG.

Many fans remain hopeful that she will take time on the podcast to address what actually happened and what role she played in it, if any.

The Edwards family blames Maci for their firing

The Edwards family has spoken out after their alleged firing and they are pointing the blame at Maci directly.

Larry Edwards claimed that Maci was upset with him and Jen for things they said about their lack of time with Bentley during the reunion.

Larry told The Sun, “We, the family have been let go from the show by the network. It’s unbelievable. We got in so much trouble.”

Mackenzie Edwards also spoke out about the firings during an interview with vlogger Katie Joy from Without a Crystal Ball.

She said, “We got a call from MTV and Maci’s agent went above their heads and went to Viacom. They said that they wanted to focus on all of Maci’s abilities and whatever she does and we took up the time on the show that she could be using to show all that.”

She also said that production claimed they would call her and Ryan if Maci’s storyline didn’t have enough material.

In response to MTV possibly calling them back to be on the show at a later date, Ryan said, “Don’t. We’re going to move on, we’re going to live our lives, we’re going to do our jobs and have a normal life. Don’t waste your time or your breath coming back.”

Ryan and Mackenzie planned to focus on other things and put Teen Mom OG and their experience behind them.

Maci’s mother gets involved in the feud

It’s not only the Edwards family who has spoken out about the feud.

Recently, Maci’s mother Sharon Bookout posted to Twitter to share her thoughts on the entire ordeal.

She seemed to placed some of the blame on the Edwards family and implied that they weren’t willing to do the work necessary to move in a positive direction.

Sharon Bookout weighs in on the feud between Maci and the Edwards family Pic credit: @bookbe/Twitter

Sharon also took an opportunity to take aim at Ryan’s unruly gray hair and chimed in as fans compared his new look to Kenny Rogers.

Previews of what’s to come in future episodes of Teen Mom OG showed a heated exchange between Taylor McKinney and Jen and Larry.

While neither MTV nor Maci has yet to comment on the firings, Teen Mom fans are hopeful to catch a glimpse of Maci’s side of the story on the upcoming episode of Kail’s Baby Mamas No Drama podcast.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.