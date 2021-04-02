Maci gets candid regarding her future on Teen Mom OG. Pic credit: MTV

Maci Bookout considers quitting Teen Mom OG every season. No, that doesn’t mean she’s looking for a way out of the MTV show.

Fans first met Maci as she documented her pregnancy with son Bentley, with ex- Ryan Edwards, on 16 and Pregnant. Maci remains one of the original Teen Mom OG stars, alongside Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell Baltierra.

After ten years and nine seasons with the MTV show, it’s not surprising Maci thinks of leaving. Maci didn’t hesitate to speak about her future on Teen Mom OG during an appearance on the Baby Mamas No Drama podcast.

Maci says she thinks of quitting Teen Mom OG every season

Teen Mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry and Vee Torres host the Baby Mamas No Drama podcast. Since Maci, Kailyn, and Vee are all connected to the Teen Mom family, it made sense Maci’s future no the show was discussed.

The short answer is that Maci takes it season by season.

“Back in the day, I’d be like, you know, as long as I feel like I’m helping people, even if it’s just one person showing them they are not alone, or they’re not crazy, then I would keep doing it,” Maci shared. “As the kids get older, especially Bentley, it’s definitely a season by season thing. Not to say that I don’t ever feel like, ‘Alright, my time is up, it’s time to move on to the next chapter.'”

Along with Bentley, age 12, Maci’s also mom to daughter Jayde, who turns 6 in May, and son Maverick, age 4. Jayde and Maverick are Maci’s children with husband Taylor McKinney.

Maci credited the show for helping her open her eyes about herself. It’s another reason why she isn’t ready to say goodbye to Teen Mom OG.

“At this point, selfishly, and I say that not in a way that I think it’s selfish, I feel like the show opens my eyes to me about what I need to work on, what I need to face myself. It’s just a good reflective tool that most people don’t have,” the MTV personality said.

Maci praises Teen Mom OG producers

Maci admits filming a reality TV show for so many years has broken her at times. There are many challenges and struggles that viewers don’t see on television.

The Teen Mom OG star expressed there are also so many positives to filming, like the fantastic production crew.

“The production staff, I feel like they do a good job of navigating around the children. If the kids don’t want to film, they’re not going to film. They don’t usher them. They don’t push them,” Maci expressed. “As long as we can continue to navigate that and the other positives are happening, I don’t see a reason to leave the show, but that doesn’t mean that one won’t arise. It’s definitely season by season.”

There’s good news for Teen Mom OG fans. Maci Bookout doesn’t see herself leaving the MTV show anytime soon, even though she thinks of quitting every season.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.