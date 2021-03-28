Teen Mom OG: Maci Bookout’s mom speaks out amid Ryan Edwards’ feud

Maci Bookout’s mom, Sharon, seemingly shaded Ryan Edwards. Pic credit: MTV

Maci Bookout’s mom, Sharon Bookout, has been with her daughter on the Teen Mom journey for over a decade now.

She has watched as her daughter battled Ryan Edwards, their up-and-down relationship, and as she moved on to build her life with Taylor McKinney.

While Sharon hasn’t filmed a lot of the show recently, in the beginning, she definitely was a big part of Maci’s story.

Sharon Bookout throws shade at Ryan Edwards after firing from Teen Mom OG

Last week, it was revealed that Teen Mom OG had cut ties with Jen and Larry Edwards along with Ryan Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer.

The writing had been on the wall after reports that the reunion filming went haywire. There was a heated confrontation between Taylor McKinney and Ryan’s dad, Larry. Nothing was physical, but it could have gone down had Maci Bookout not intervened.

Ironically, Sharon Bookout managed to return to Twitter, after being silent for months, just as news of the firings began to circulate.

She wrote, “It didnt take a day to do the damage. It wont take a day to undo it. It takes a lot of hard work and time to regain trust and forgiveness. Some people just don’t wanna do the work. [shrugging emoji].”

What happened between Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards?

As this season of Teen Mom OG has progressed, it was made clear that things between Maci Bookout and the Edwards family weren’t going well. Ahead of it, Larry Edwards spoke out and told the tabloids that Ryan Edwards wasn’t allowed to see his son, which recently played out on the show.

That wasn’t the case, as Maci has explained that it was Bentley’s choice to want to step away from his father until they could attend counseling together. Ryan isn’t interested in being a part of it and has continually blamed Maci and even accused her of lying to their son. This has caused tension among her and her husband, Taylor McKinney, and Jen and Larry.

There’s been shade thrown on Twitter between all parties, with Maci Bookout taking shots at Mackenzie Standifer. Both have been taking shots at each other, and now, Maci has them one-upped with the firings. Of course, the Edwards family will likely blame her for the loss of Teen Mom OG, but as Sharon pointed out, “it didn’t take a day to do the damage.”

