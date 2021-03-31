Teen Mom OG: What’s next for Maci Bookout now that Ryan Edwards isn’t returning?

Maci Bookout wanted to feature more of her life on Teen Mom OG. Pic credit: MTV

Maci Bookout will be getting a lot more screen time next season on Teen Mom OG.

Last week, news broke that the Edwards family was fired from the MTV show after an intense confrontation on the reunion filming set.

Things have escalated between Maci and the Edwards family after Bentley decided to step back from seeing his father and his parents. Jen and Larry Edwards have always been the facilitators between Maci and their son, Ryan, and now, it just isn’t working.

Why did the Edwards family get fired from Teen Mom OG?

The specifics about why the MTV executives chose to leave the Edwards family behind weren’t made clear. Following the firings, Mackenzie Standifer talked to Katie Joy from Without a Crystal Ball and revealed what she and Ryan Edwards were told.

She said, “Maci’s agent went above their heads and went to Viacom and said that they wanted to focus on all of Maci’s abilities and whatever she does and that we took up the time on the show that she could be using to show all that.”

The back and forth jabs on social media as the season plays out were becoming a lot. Teen Mom OG was filmed just a few months ago, and it seems when Larry Edwards spoke to the press, things went downhill from there.

After a near-physical altercation between Taylor McKinney and Larry Edwards, that was the end of it for Maci. While she hasn’t confirmed she went to the network to push the Edwards family out of Teen Mom OG, it was believed to have happened.

What will Maci Bookout share on Teen Mom OG?

Since Maci Bookout has split her time on Teen Mom OG with the Edwards family, a lot of her life hasn’t made it on the show. Not only is she raising Bentley, but she also shares two little ones with Taylor McKinney. More of their activities as a family of five might be featured.

There is also her activism. Maci has been speaking at events about PCOS, a condition she suffers from as well. This hasn’t been heavily addressed, but Teen Mom OG has featured bits and pieces of it in her storylines.

The possibilities are endless where Maci Bookout is concerned. Even if her endeavors don’t give the network a lot to work with, Ryan Edwards and his family will not be back. This was the final straw, and now, Maci will have the full focus of the show.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.