Lydia Meredith answers questions after Survivor 42 exit, talks with former winner in extended interview

Jeff Probst says goodbye to Lydia Meredith on Survivor 42. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor 42 castaway Lydia Meredith became the last person eliminated before the official merge.

It was during an intense two-hour installment of Survivor 42 that Lydia’s time on the show came to an end.

And it was a really up-and-down night for her, as she went from winning the challenge that earned her a Merge Feast, to finding out that she would be going home early.

Now, Lydia has been taking the time to answer a lot of questions about her time in Fiji, what she experienced during her 14 days on the show, and how she felt that she needed to trust her gut in the moment.

Lydia Meredith talks about Survivor 42 experience

In the videos shared below, Lydia speaks about how liberating it was to “be cut off from everything” while she was on the show and how much she enjoyed being on Survivor.

It’s very interesting to see Lydia speaking in a completely different environment and to share how grateful she is to have gone through the experience.

Lydia’s extended interview with Survivor 41 winner

After she was voted off the show, Lydia Meredith also sat down for an interview with Survivor 41 winner Erika Casupanan. In the video interview shared below, Lydia speaks about how sad she was to be eliminated and how surprised that she was to be the one getting voted out that particular night.

Lydia also spoke about the eight-person alliance that had formed on the Merge Beach and how close that the group actually was before the vote that ended her time in the game. She also shared some of her thoughts on why she was the one who got targeted.

More Survivor 42 episodes coming up

The Survivor 42 castaways went through a lot of twists and turns before they finally had a merge, leaving almost no time for them to catch their collective breaths. Lydia was eliminated on Day 14, and with this new format taking place over just 26 days, it’s going to be a race to the finish line for the final 11 contestants.

As for the Survivor 42 season finale this spring, it is going to be another three-hour event where CBS viewers get to see a lot of action and the reveal of the new Sole Survivor.

And in regard to the future of the reality competition show, CBS has already ordered Survivor 43 and Survivor 44, with the new seasons to air on TV in Fall 2022 and Spring 2023.

Survivor 42 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.