Luann de Lesseps wants to compete on Dancing With The Stars — Here’s who the RHONY star would want as a partner

Dancing with the Stars may be getting its first Housewife contestant if Luann de Lesseps has anything to say about it.

The Real Housewives of New York OG has expressed interest in joining the popular ABC show, despite the recent claims about Tyra Banks banning Bravo alums.

A few weeks ago the model turned mogul had to refute claims that she did not want any Bravolebrities to participate on the show.

Banks joined Dancing with the Stars as host and executive producer just months ago–replacing long-running hosts, Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

But Luann is actually excited to work with the new DWTS host.

The former countess recently admitted that she is a big fan of the dancing series and wants to trade in her cabaret shoes for dancing ones.

Luann has been a cast member on RHONY since its very first season 15 years ago.

Over the years she’s tried her hand at singing and recorded several songs, many of which were featured on the show.

She also has a successful career as a cabaret singer. But for all her talents, fans have never seen de Lesseps showing off her dancing skills.

But, now it seems that the star wants to do just that!

Luann wants to join DWTS

During a recent chat with People magazine, the 55-year-old admitted that she’s ready to take on the challenge of showing her skills on Dancing with the Stars.

“I’ve always wanted to do Dancing with the Stars,” said Luann. “I’m such a fan of the show and it would be an honor to do it. I know it wouldn’t be easy, but it’s a dream of mine. I love a challenge.”

The reality TV personality explained that after watching the show with her mother, she quickly became a fan of the dancing series.

“We love to talk about it. It’s our thing,” said Luann. “I think that a lot of people bond over Housewives, but we bond over Dancing with the Stars. My mother is going to be 92 this December. So seeing me on the show would be her dream come true.”

Who is Luann’s ideal dancing partner?

During her interview, the Real Housewives of New York alum admitted that she even has her ideal dancing partner picked out.

Luann told the media outlet, “I’d personally want to dance with Gleb Savchenko, because he’s tall and he knows how to cha-cha-cha.”

“I’m used to having to learn new moves for my show,” she says. “I feel like this would be the perfect place for me to improve my dancing. I’m in pretty good shape. I really take care of my body — I have to for my cabaret shows and my tour. So this would just be the icing on the cake for me.”

Do you think Luann could take home the Mirrorball Trophy if she joined DWTS?

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus on Bravo.