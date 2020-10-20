Tyra Banks says no to casting Real Housewives cast on Dancing with the Stars

Is Dancing with the Stars host, Tyra Banks throwing shade at the Real Housewives?

It sure seems that way, after allegedly making negative comments about not wanting any of the women on the show.

That’s actually quite disappointing because we all know Painkiller singer and former ROXY star, Erika Jayne would absolutely kill it on the dance floor.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Lisa Rinna has been polishing her dance skills as well.

Furthermore, there are several other housewives from the Bravo franchise that would make for great Dancing With the Stars contestants.

So why is the former supermodel hating on these reality TV personalities?

Has Tyra banned housewives from DWTS?

According to a source, Tyra Banks has banned the Bravo housewives from appearing on the long-running ABC series.

Read More RHOBH Reunion: Erika Jayne takes aim at Denise Richards for singling her out

The show, which is now in its 29th season, is already looking for the next batch of celebrities to show off their ballroom skills.

But apparently, none of the famous housewives will get a chance to warm up their dancing shoes if the 46-year-old executive producer and host has anything to do with it.

An insider exclusively revealed to OK! Magazine, “Tyra is the new boss and made it clear that she didn’t want any more Housewives in her ballroom. She thinks the show needs to aim higher and only book the ladies after everyone else has passed.”

The source continued, “Several ladies from the Bravo franchise have already made it clear that they would love to put on their dancing shoes, but Tyra doesn’t want any of them right now.”

The source also dished to the media outlet why the single mom is not too keen about bringing any Bravolebrities on Dancing with the Stars.

Tyra Banks doesn’t think housewives will bring ratings

The new DWTS host is supposedly not a big fan of the Bravo franchise, but that’s not the only reason.

Allegedly, she is worried about ratings, and doesn’t think that the Bravo alums will be able to bring it!

“Tyra has never been a fan of the Housewives,” shares the insider.

“But the real reason she doesn’t want them on her show is that Bethenny Frankel, NeNe Leakes and Teresa Giudice do not make headlines anymore.”

The source added, “Tyra wants reality stars like Carole Baskin from Tiger King — not a decade-old franchise that no one talks about anymore. If Tyra thought for one minute that the Housewives would get her show ratings, she would welcome them to the dance floor in a second.”

Do you agree with Tyra, or would you want to see the Bravo Housewives test out their dancing skills on DWTS?

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.