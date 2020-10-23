Tyra Banks denies banning Real Housewives cast from competing on Dancing with the Stars

Tyra Banks is bashing the recent reports claiming she doesn’t want any Real Housewives stars to compete on Dancing with the Stars.

The supermodel received a bit of heat after a source alleged she banned the ladies from appearing on the show.

Allegedly, the new host is concerned about ratings and doesn’t think the Bravo stars are relevant enough to drive ratings.

Banks received backlash on social media after the report hit but now claims it’s not true.

DWTS host denies banning the Housewives

Despite the recent reports going around about Tyra’s dislike for the Housewives, she said none of the rumors are true.

Tyra’s longtime publicist, Elana Rose of the Rose Group, released a statement to Page Six about the recent allegations made about her client.

Rose says Tyra not wanting the Housewives on Dancing with the Stars “is 100 percent untrue!”

The publicist said the 46-year-old is “A huge fan of the ‘Housewives’ and everyone knows Tyra is a businesswoman first. As a businesswoman, why would she say anything against the ‘Housewives’? She has nothing to do with casting.”

To go a step further, the model turned DWTS host reportedly, “Just tried to get one of her really good friends on the ‘Housewives!’ She watches the shows. She loves them.”

Page Six also reported that Tyra is a fan of Real Housewives of Atlanta OG Nene Leakes and is familiar with Cynthia Bailey.

Tyra’s publicist made it clear that she is a fan of Bravo, the network that produces the Housewives franchise.

“She loves Andy [Cohen],” says Rose. “She’s been on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ several times. She’s a huge fan of the Clubhouse.”

Source claimed Tyra had banned Housewives

This all stemmed from information a source gave to OK Magazine a few days ago.

“Tyra is the new boss and made it clear that she didn’t want any more Housewives in her ballroom. She thinks the show needs to aim higher and only book the ladies after everyone else has passed,” shared the insider.

“The real reason she doesn’t want them on her show is that Bethenny Frankel, NeNe Leakes, and Teresa Giudice do not make headlines anymore.”

Bethenny Frankel even clapped back at the model turned mogul on Twitter yesterday in a now-deleted tweet after her name was brought into the mix.

Well, now that Tyra claims none of this is true, tell us, which Bravo Housewife would you want to see on Dancing with the Stars?

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.