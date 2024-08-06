Luann De Lesseps doesn’t think RHONJ should be rebooted like RHONY: ‘The main cast has been so good’

With The Real Housewives of New Jersey bracing for a reboot, there’s no telling how the chips will fall for Season 15.

One person familiar with a Real Housewives reboot is Luann De Lesseps, who was fired from The Real Housewives of New York alongside the entire cast after Season 13.

Producers felt that the show had run its course with the cast and brought in a new set of ladies for Season 14.

With a similar fate potentially awaiting RHONJ, Luann is speaking out, and it doesn’t sound like she wants Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga to get their marching orders.

Executive producer Andy Cohen recently confirmed that big changes are on the horizon for the long-in-the-tooth reality series.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Luann was recently asked by TMZ what she believes is the best foot forward to salvage the show.

Luann has a plan for RHONY Season 15

“The newbies and the OGs. That’s what he should do,” the 59-year-old said.

Instead of “wiping out the entire cast,” she thinks producers could “meld some new people in” to give the show new energy.

When asked whether she believes the show could thrive without Teresa and Melissa, Luann had a Dolores Catania-like response:

“Well, who says they’re going? We don’t know who’s going.”

“Let the powers that be do their work,” she told the reporter, adding that she believes the “main cast has been so good.”

It’s hard to imagine the series returning with Melissa and Teresa because of their ongoing feud, which is part of the reason the show is in such a predicament.

We may not even get answers in the near future because filming for Season 15 has reportedly been delayed until 2025.

Luann is booked and busy following RHONY

Luann may not have RHONY anymore, but she’s been thriving since her time on the show ended in 2021.

She appeared in a spinoff alongside Sonja Morgan, Welcome to Crappie Lake, in 2023.

While the show’s future has not been determined, she will search for love in a new Real Housewives spinoff series alongside Shannon Beador, Ashley Darby, and Gizelle Bryant.

The Bachelorette-esque series is set to premiere in 2025.

It will be fun to see these women come together in the name of love, and it’s about time Real Housewives branched out into a new series.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.