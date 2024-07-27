The Real Housewives franchise adds dating series featuring Luann de Lesseps, Shannon Beador, and more

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip may be dead in the water, but Peacock will remain home to new projects set in the iconic Real Housewives franchise.

People reported Friday afternoon that the streaming platform had ordered Love Hotel, a dating series featuring cast members from various shows in the universe.

The series will feature Luann de Lesseps (The Real Housewives of New York City), Shannon Beador (The Real Housewives of Orange County), and The Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby.

Truthfully, we’re surprised it’s taken this long to get such a series off the ground, but we’re finally getting it, and it might all be thanks to the success of Love Island USA.

The Peacock dating series broke through in a big way this summer, with viewership doubling year-to-year and achieving great success on the Nielsen streaming chart up against mainstays The Boys and Bridgerton.

Dating formats have been in demand by streaming services over the last few years because, it turns out, people really love to watch people find love and all the good and bad things that come with it.

The Real Housewives are searching for love

The Real Housewives has showcased all of the participating women in love, but their love stories have all concluded recently. This means it’s the perfect time to try out a Real Housewives-inspired dating series, which could be the natural next step for the franchise.

RHUGT was a great format, but there’s been no word on future installments since news emerged that Caroline Manzo was suing producers and Bravo for an incident that allegedly happened with Brandi Glanville.

The Morocco-set fourth season has been in the can for two years, but there’s a high probability it will never see the light of day.

As for Love Hotel, which may or may not be the final title for the dating format, sources told People that it is set to film this September in Cabo San Lucas, ahead of a likely 2025 premiere date.

During the current season of RHOC, Shannon’s relationship with John Janssen is well and truly over, and he’s moved on with returning star Alexis Bellino.

There’s been a lot of tension because Alexis seems to think that Shannon should redeem her man, which will never happen.

Shannon has been immersed in a lot of drama on RHOC

It will be interesting to see Shannon’s quest for love away from RHOC because we’re sure things will be far more interesting without the pressure of drama from her cast.

Of the four cast members, Luann is the only one without a regular show after RHONY got rebooted with a new cast.

Gizelle and Ashley are RHOP mainstays and are on the cast for the upcoming ninth season, which has already been filmed, so there’s a good chance Love Hotel won’t hit the air until long after the upcoming season has aired.

Love Hotel (working title) is expected to premiere on Peacock in 2025.