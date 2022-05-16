LPBW’s Zach Roloff accuses dad Matt of manipulation amid farm sale: ‘New shocking low of cowardice’

Zach had some harsh words for his dad, Matt, on social media. Pic credit: MTV

Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff had a stern message for his dad Matt Roloff, accusing him of “manipulating the narrative.”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Matt announced that he listed a portion of Roloff Farms for sale with an asking price of $4 million.

After announcing the north side of the farm was for sale, Matt took to social media yet again with an update just three days later.

LPBW star Matt Roloff explains to fans why he listed Roloff Farms for sale

This time, Matt explained to his 755k Instagram followers the reasoning behind putting the farm up for sale.

Along with several pics of Roloff Farms’ entry sign and the farmhouse, Matt captioned his post, “A Big thank you to everyone one of you for your interest & support this week!”

“The BAD news, as you can imagine, is how difficult it was for me to put even 16 of the 108 acres of Roloff farm up for sale. ‘My ultimate hope was that the entire Roloff Farms property would stay in our family for generations to come,'” Matt continued.

However, as Matt explained, his sons couldn’t work out an agreement to purchase and live on the farm: “My twin boys decided not to consider working together toward a possible joint sale. Both of them (along with their growing families) had moved on to other interests and investments….”

Matt, 60, continued, “And even tho a substantial family discount and a ‘gift of equity’ was offered by both Amy and I….(and I still owe Amy a bundle of money) ..they decided individually that the timing was not right for them to purchase a part of the farm at this time.”

Matt also explained that his age was a factor in offloading some of the farm that requires year-long work as he prepares to retire.

Zach Roloff apparently wasn’t buying what his dad was selling and had some choice words for him. In the comments section, Zach didn’t waste any time letting his dad Matt and his followers know exactly how he feels about the situation, and he didn’t mince words.

Zach Roloff to dad Matt: ‘New shocking low of cowardice and manipulation’

“@mattroloff this post is extremely misguided and false,” Zach, 32, commented on his dad’s Instagram post. “My dad is manipulating the narrative right before the season comes out. Once again like he has for most his life not taking responsibility for his own actions and blaming others.”

“Dragging the family drama that he created and then manipulate the fan base to make himself come out okay. This post is a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain,” Zach concluded in his comment.

Zach’s comment comes as a bit of a shock to LPBW viewers. Zach is typically very quiet on social media and doesn’t often comment on posts, especially negatively.

After Zach and Tori couldn’t work out a deal to buy the farm, they decided to pack up and head north, moving to Battle Ground, Washington. The awkward tension between Zach and Tori and Matt and Caryn will play out this season on LPBW, which premieres this week. As Matt teased in the previews, “Life on the farm is gonna change forever.”

Season 23 of Little People, Big World premieres on Tuesday, May 17 at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.