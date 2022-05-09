LPBW: Tori Roloff ‘feeling good’ after ‘nightmare’ C-section with third son Josiah

Tori Roloff had a rough time in the hospital following Josiah’s birth. Pic credit: @zroloff07/Instagram

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared her painful recovery story with her fans after receiving messages from concerned fans.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Tori and her husband Zach Roloff welcomed their third child, Josiah Luke, on April 30. Josiah joined brother Jackson, 4, and sister Lilah, 2.

Since welcoming Josiah home into their new Battle Ground, Washington digs, the Roloffs have enjoyed their time together as a newly-branded family of five.

Tori has been keeping her 1.8 million Instagram followers in the loop and, over the weekend, took to her Stories to talk about her recovery after receiving a lot of messages from her fans.

Tori Roloff recounts ‘intense’ birthing experience at the hospital after receiving DMs from concerned LPBW fans

“I’ve gotten a lot of messages about how quickly I bounced back,” Tori began her Story before reminding her fans that they don’t always see everyone struggling on social media. “I’m all about keeping it real: you see the best moments on instagram. You see when we’re feeling our best.”

Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Next, Tori recounted her “nightmarish” experience in the hospital. “This recovery was so intense in the beginning. The hospital was an actual nightmare (not because of the hospital but just events that transpired” and I’m so thankful for all the help we got. Everyone kept telling me after the fact how hard c section #3 is… they’re right. I don’t remember pain like that!”

Tori explained that she was in so much pain that she and Zach considered calling an ambulance on her first night home. However, she was able to use medication to get her pain under control.

Tori gushes over ‘easiest baby’ Josiah amid painful recovery

She continued, reminding her followers not to use others on social media as a gauge for their own lives: “So yes: I am finally getting back with it and feeling good! But it hasn’t been easy! Don’t compare yourself in instagram.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Luckily for Tori and Zach, baby Josiah has been an “easy” baby, giving them one less thing to stress about amid her painful C-section recovery.

“Thankfully Josiah is the actual easiest baby,” Tori continued. “He’s been so chill and calm through everything we’ve gone through in the last week. The lord knows just what you need. Always.”

Josiah’s addition to the family marked the seventh grandchild for exes Amy and Matt Roloff. In addition to Jackson and Lilah, Josiah joins cousins Ember, Bode, Radley, and Mateo Roloff.

Little People, Big World returns for Season 23 on Tuesday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.